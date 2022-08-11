The average gas price in Missouri has dropped to $3.60 for a gallon of regular fuel Thursday, $1 less per gallon than it cost in June.
The cheapest gas sold per gallon Thursday in Missouri was $3.07, reported in West Plains, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in Columbia was $3.74 per gallon Thursday.
Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most, on average, at $3.80, according to AAA.
The Missouri statewide average has continued to decline for 59 consecutive days and eight straight weeks.
Nationally, gas prices are on a downward trend with the average cost of fuel sliding to $3.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, 15 cents less compared to last week but 81 cents higher than last year, according to AAA.
“The national gas price average dropped below $4 per gallon overnight for the first time since March 5,” the national automobile association reported.
Market analysts indicated wholesale gasoline prices rose this week, signaling retail prices may follow suit, said Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA.
“Crude oil prices are at a spot they haven’t been at since February, right before the war with Ukraine started,” Chabarria said
Because crude oil is highly subjected to a speculative market, oil producers and investors are being cautious that there might be an economic global downturn in the later half of the year, which is causing oil prices to drop as well, he said.
“It’s not just the U.S. facing high inflation and higher costs for goods in general, but a bunch of Europe is in the same boat as well. All of that considered is having a downward push in oil prices,” Chabarria said.
Another factor that caused decreased prices at the pump is the low demand from drivers in the U.S. as a result of high prices throughout the summer, he added.
Results from a AAA study showed that nearly two-thirds of American drivers have changed their driving habits in some way due to the higher gas prices this year.
“We’re starting to see an impact on demand and, of course, when there is less demand prices go down,” he said.
“We certainly can’t maintain a 15-, 16- or 20-cent drops per week, but at least in the short term, I’m talking a week or next couple of weeks, we could still see prices drop.”
Chabarria said the gas and oil market is volatile and there are factors that can cause prices at the pump to increase again, such as storms or a hurricane in the last stretch of season, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and “what happens with oil supplies overseas.”