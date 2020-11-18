Kroger Health announced Tuesday rapid antibody testing at all of its Kroger pharmacies and clinics, including Gerbes.
The $25 tests are conducted using a finger-prick blood sample and the Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device, which is configured like a blood sugar test, it detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a news release from the company.
The tests are "an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19,” Robert Tomasu, registered pharmacist and health and wellness merchandiser at Gerbes, said in the release.
The test was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in July for emergency use and further authorized for broader point-of-care use in September. Kroger is the first retailer to offer antibody testing widely to customers.
Antibody tests are not 100% accurate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and false positive or negative results are common. It can take several weeks for the body to build up enough antibodies to be detected. In addition, the CDC says there is not enough research to know how much protection a person may have from COVID-19 if they have antibodies.
The FDA also discourages patients from using positive antibody test results as an indicator that they can stop social distancing or wearing a mask.
"The Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself," according to the Kroger Health news release.
Antibody testing, though, can help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and possible public health strategies for fighting the virus.
"I would also encourage anyone with COVID-19 antibodies to consider giving blood to the American Red Cross," Tomasu said in the release. "The plasma in your blood contains antibodies that might help patients actively fighting COVID-19 and save lives.”
Gerbes is taking appointments online for an antibody test at one of its pharmacies.