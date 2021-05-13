What started as an at-home operation has grown into a booming downtown business in Fulton. GoPo Gourmet Popcorn Bar offers a variety of popcorns made fresh daily and tumbled in homemade flavor recipes.
At GoPo, customers won’t find any premade mixes or made-ahead popcorn tins. Instead, every day, GoPo staff air pop their popcorn, cover it with homemade flavor sauces, and bake it to produce a product that is lighter and crunchier.
Flavors range from classic homemade caramel to dark chocolate sea salt to lemon meringue, even an “Everything Tiger” flavor for Mizzou fans. Seasonal flavors are available throughout the year, such as vanilla peppermint during the winter.
If customers are having trouble deciding, GoPo offers taste-tests at the counter. Customers can try any of the 12 to 16 daily popcorn recipes before purchasing their treat bag. GoPo also has a coffee corner.
Once customers have purchased their treats, they can choose any table on the lower or upper floors of the GoPo shop to sit, eat and play one of the shop’s 400 available board games.
In addition to dine-in orders, GoPo provides catering and favor bags. Customers can order their desired flavor and get a customer design printed onto the popcorn bags. GoPo also rents out their shop space to customers for parties, showers, and other events.