I came to Columbia with no expectations.
When I began my freshman year at MU in August , move-in day was my third time ever on campus.
The adjustment to campus and Columbia was smoother than I had anticipated; in fact, it only took me a few days to find the incredible group of people (in true MU fashion, mostly journalism students) who would become my closest friends.
It wasn’t long before Columbia felt like home.
Not long after classes started, I ventured into the community. One Monday night, I attended a City Council meeting.
I quickly found out that everyone in Columbia cares deeply about their community, their neighborhood and their city. The first person I met outside City Hall spoke with me for five minutes about the potential they saw for Columbia.
But what I’ve found even more amazing is that Columbians do more than just care. Whether it’s donating time, rallying around a cause or holding officials accountable by writing about what’s happening, everyone is passionate.
People here believe that things can – and should – always be better.
Needless to say, I was inspired by what I saw in those first few months. People around me know that I’m not patient enough to sit by and watch when I know I can be doing something instead.
Like many people in Columbia, I identified a problem I wanted to solve. Students, who make up nearly a quarter of Columbia’s population, do not vote. At least not nearly enough.
I thought I could do something about that. I decided to run for City Council.
I had no idea how to run a campaign. I had no idea if I would even be taken seriously. I knew I had to try, though, and six months later, I’m proud of what I’ve done.
Residents have asked valid questions about the legitimacy of my campaign. Should student interests be prioritized since many only live here for a few years? Can a teenager who’s lived in Columbia for less than a year effectively serve the First Ward? Am I even qualified to run for office?
I hope I’ve answered those questions. (And yes, I am eligible to run.)
As I did more research and began to understand better what this community needs, I realized two things: First, that student interests are not very different from the interests of all residents, especially those of the First Ward. And second, that in order for meaningful change to be accomplished here, we will need to engage the students.
As election day arrives, I’m filled with gratitude toward the city of Columbia. Overwhelmingly, people have welcomed me and my voice to the conversation.
Organizations and individuals from every sphere of life in Columbia have invited me to participate in their forums, meetings and conversations. Everyone I’ve met has shown me and my campaign respect and has genuinely cared about what I have to say.
I feel lucky to have shared tables and microphones with Pat Fowler and Mark Anderson, my fellow candidates. Though I’m technically competing against them, I’ve looked up to Pat and Mark as compassionate leaders and fearless advocates for the First Ward.
The ideas we’ve generated are inspiring. I look forward to making our plans for the First Ward a reality.
In March – before a global pandemic presented one of the greatest leadership challenges in recent memory – Mayor Treece invited me to have a conversation with him about some of the most important issues in our community. He told me how he hoped I would stay involved in improving Columbia, no matter the result of this race.
I plan to do just that. The First Ward may only have one seat on the council, but it has countless advocates with its best interests at heart.
Thank you, Columbia. Let’s get to work.
Greg Pierson was a candidate for the First Ward seat on the Columbia City Council.