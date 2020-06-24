As I’m digging deeper and learning more intently about racism, both the consistent systemic pervasiveness and the biases within our own psyches, I’m beginning to understand why anti-racism is the term that “we” can (and should) get our claws into. I mean “we” in the white hemisphere, who saw ourselves as non-racist without looking at racism in its ugly face, without standing up against the reality of the devastating harm it has wreaked upon so many Black lives.
All I can say now is that I’m ready to look at it full on. After reading and listening to Ibram X. Kendi a few times, along with many other sources, anti-racism seems to me what white people need to get behind. No more hiding behind our own fragile, unknowing or unseeing egos. It is time to take it on and begin, finally, to end the inequity that racism has propagated in this country of ours. This country started on racist, xenophobic, patriarchal principles, and it is obvious that even with the many changes that have occurred through the centuries, if we are truthful, we can see right now that not much has changed.
If we believe in the value of humanity, then we believe that Black Lives Matter. If we believe in the goodness of humanity, then we believe that Black Lives Matter. It is time to understand how Black lives have systemically been made to feel lesser throughout our entire U.S. history yet without those Black lives, this country would not be. The native peoples were decimated, and Black lives did the work. Can we really live with that reality and then sit and do nothing?
Humans have the brains and ability to evolve. Science has proven in the past few decades that we can change our mindsets, expectations and beliefs. Neuroplasticity is the ability for the brain to undergo structural changes. New neuro-pathways can be formed. If we put in the work to learn and change our old way of thinking, whether that is based on fear, guilt, uncertainty or whatever conditioning was ingrained into our brains from childhood and societal norms, we can evolve. We can change our brains and our mindsets and our hearts. But it takes work to overcome that early conditioning, along with the continued understanding of how that conditioning impacts every system in this country.
Can the systems in place take a stand and do the work toward anti-racism? Yes. Will they take a stand, look deeply at the systemic inequities, and allow new brain pathways to form, to evolve?
I don’t know. I know they can and hope they will, but it takes a lot of people to further that along. So, yes, we need to all pledge an oath to not be silent any longer.
Kay McNeil is a Columbia citizen, mother of two and a retired teacher.