Ham show takes fair from start to finish

The annual Boone County Ham Show kicked off the Boone County Fair on Monday and accompanied the fair to the end.
People registered their hams a day before, and all hams were neatly placed on tables to await judging. Participants usually start preparing in December of the previous year.
A total of 177 hams were entered in the competition for this year’s ham show, 136 hams from the youth class and 41 from the open class. Main ham show judge Andrew Clarke evaluated each ham from many perspectives, especially the aroma. But Clarke also mentioned that the final winner depends on what this year’s judge likes. “You get a different group of judges, and you might get a different winner,” Clarke said.
After the judging, all hams were displayed at the fair for a week. Fair attendees had a chance to see the hams, and ham show participants could check their scores as they became available.
At the end of the Boone County Fair on Saturday, the traditional ham breakfast brought people together to enjoy the breakfast with families and to buy hams in the auction afterward. On average, each ham sold for $500, and all 39 hams in the auction were bid on.
With the completion of the Ham Show, the annual Boone County Fair came to an end.