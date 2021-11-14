Although the state season ended for Rock Bridge cross country Nov. 5, some of the Bruins' best runners will have a chance to compete one more time.
The top seven boys and girls runners from Rock Bridge will travel east to the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana, under the name of the Rock Bridge Cross Club. There, the the Bruins will run in the championship races on Sunday for the Nike Midwest Regional title.
The girls race will consist of 24 teams from across the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri, plus 45 runners who will be representing themselves as individuals. The boys side will also have 45 runners in the main event running solo, while 22 teams will compete for the Midwest crown.
Kicking off the championship race festivities will be the runners that finished runner-up in the Missouri Class 5 Championship race back at Gans Creek on Nov. 5, with de facto Bruins team taking the line at 2 p.m.
Leading the Rock Bridge Cross Club will be the sophomore Andrew Hauser - who became the fastest runner in the history of Missouri’s state championship race - winning the Class 5 title in 14:52.7. With his performance at state, Hauser has put the field on notice, having the third-fastest run of those competing on Sunday.
But for Hauser to claim the midwest, he’ll have to be faster than the two competitors who have recorded faster times. Hunter Jones out of Michigan holds the five kilometer time in the field with 14:44.4 run back on Oct. 30, while the infamous Carmel High School in Indiana has produced yet another phenomenal runner in Kole Mathison, who had a 14:52.1 back in September.
Then there are the wildcards from Illinois, who run three miles instead of the traditional standard five kilometers. Although the Illinois runners go 172 meters less than the rest of the states in the Midwest, that hasn’t stopped them from dominating the meet in the past with the state being home to three of the 16 Nike National champions.
With a 14:20 time over three miles converting right around a 14:53 for the five kilometer, that would put Class 1A State Champion Ryder James right in the mix, with the senior out of Paxton running a 14:16.8 and has remained unbeaten over his last eight races. Also a name out of the Land of Lincoln will be Nick Falk of Sheridan Athletic Club (New Trier IL), who finished second in the Class 3A State Championship race at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Illinois with a time of 14:14.2.
“It's gonna be tough,” Andrew Hauser said when asked about Nike Regionals “I've run the course in Indiana times and I mean, I know it's a tough course, but I think that if I execute well, I'll just have fun and lay it all out there. I feel like there's no reason I shouldn't compete.”
Hauser will be crucial for the Rock Bridge Cross Club, who will have a few scores to settle of its own if the program wants to get on the podium. The Bruins' first score to settle will come against the runners representing the Class 5 Missouri State Champions Kickapoo High School, who will be running under the Chiefs' banner. The Rock Bridge Cross Club hasn’t forgotten about the Chiefs' final surge at Gans Creek, where Kickapoo gained 23 spots in the final kilometer to win the state title by four points over the Bruins.
However, the more-competitive meet should favor Rock Bridge, just a bit more with the one-two punch of Hauser and Class 5 fourth-place finisher Ian Kemey expected to give the club an even greater advantage than the one they had at state.
The same can also be said for Rock Bridge going up against the Class 4 Missouri State Champions Festus - who will also be in attendance for Sunday's meet - after winning its eighth-consecutive state title. Rock Bridge and Festus have battled before in 2021, with the two tying one another at the Gans Creek Classic in September. Festus won that battle with its sixth runner, and with its tight pack, the Tigers should be among the favorites from outside of Illinois to win the meet.
Rock Bridge could still contend on Sunday, but will need to tighten its gap between the fourth and fifth runner, who will need a phenomenal day to get Rock Bridge on the podium.
The "show me state" will have two other teams in the boys race other than Saint Louis XC Club (Saint Louis University H.S) - who walked away with a fourth-place finish in Class 5 - and Joplin Distance Club (Joplin H.S.), making the main event after a tenth place finish last week in Class 5.
However the team battle is shaping up to be between the No. 6 team in the nation Black Robe Running Club (Brebeuf Jesuit High School) and the No. 8 team in the country Sandburg XC Club (Sandburg, IL). Both teams enter as state champions with the Black Robe runners winning Indiana , while Sandburg claimed the IHSA Class 3A State Championship with 130 points.
Sandburg won the meet over Hinsdale Central by 45 points and 49 points over Downers Grove North. The runners from both Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North will also be in the hunt on Sunday for the podium with the two teams being listed under No. 19 team in the nation as the Dale and Downers Grove North XC Club .
Also in the running will be the No. 17 team in the nation Comet XC Club (Mason OH), whose runners won the Ohio Division 1 Championship by 39 points.
Switching to the girls, Rock Bridge will be one of three teams to represent the state of Missouri, where it will square off in a rematch with Class 5 State Champion Blue Springs - who will be running under the name of Southside Cross Club - and St. Teresa’s Academy, who will compete as the Stars Running Club .
Rock Bridge will have to set the tone early with Carolyn Ford, who finished 11th overall in the Class 5 race. If the Bruins want to avenge their fourth-place finish at the state meet, Ford will have to have a monster day to counter Stars' Amelia Arrieta, who took third in the Class 5 meet with a time of 17:57.2.
Missouri will have a chance at a few top-five finishes, with all three podium finishers from the Class 5 state meet competing in Indiana on Sunday. Grace Tyson - the Missouri Class 5 state champion from Lafayette with a time of 17:42.9 - is expected to race as a solo runner, as will Leah Kleekamp from Eureka who raced a 17:56.5.
Also representing the state as individuals in the championship race will be Tabitha Bevan out of St.Louis, Josie Baker (Kirkwood), Natalie Gerdes (Kansas City), Cami Crouch (St.Louis), and Ashlyn Smith (Peculiar).
All of these runners will go up against a star-studded Illinois field, who is bringing 18 individual runners to the starting grid. The Illinois 1A state champion Rosary's Lianna Surtz will be on the starting line, as will the 3A champion runner-up Aly Negovetich, who represents Grant High School in Fox Lake, Illinois.
There's also plenty of talent outside of Illinois looking to make some noise. Lily Cridge of Indianapolis Bishop Chatard is looking to defend home turf at the LaVern Gibson Championship course as the Indiana state champion, while Michigan runners Rachel Forsyth, Arianne Olson , Helen Sachs, and Ohio Division 2 state champion Grace Hartman looking to play spoiler.
As for the team race, the event is shaping up to favor the runners from the IHSA 3A State Champions York, who ranks tenth in the nation. The likely challengers for York Indiana’s two ranked teams in No.17 Columbus North and No. 20 Carmel, who will be competing under the names Columbus Thorn and Lemrac, respectively.
The Nike Midwest Regional is the biggest prize a high school team can compete for in the midwest this season, with the national race being cancelled on Sept. 24 due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in the state of Oregon. However, the seven regional meets plus the state meets of California and New York will be conducted throughout November and early December.
The boys championship race starts at 2 p.m, while the girls race kicks off at 2:45 p.m.