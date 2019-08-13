Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here Caption Here.
A customer walks in from the porch in front of the new gas pump system on Tuesday at the Pierpont Store. The new gas system can take credit and debit cards and is open to the public 24-hours a day even if the store itself is closed. Before the new system, Pierpont locals and visitors had to travel 11 miles to Hyvee to access the nearest 24-hour gas station.