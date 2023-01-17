Hickman beats Helias in milestone game

Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers (12) drives to the basket to score Tuesday in Columbia. This basket put her career total points scored at 995 on a night where she crossed the 1,000-point mark.
Hickman senior basketball player Ella Rogers entered her game against the Helias Crusaders with 993 total career points, and ultimately finished with 1,001. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54 as Rogers broke the 1,000-point threshold. The score was close through most of the game before the Kewpies took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.