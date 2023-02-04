Brock Camp lead the Hickman boys basketball team with an MVP performance as the Kewpies beat Whitfield 69-64 at the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday.
Hickman (15-5) will continue Central Missouri Activities Conference play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City against the Jays.
Tolton boys basketball win thriller against East St. Louis with game-winning basket
With 18.3 seconds left on the clock, Tolton scored the game-winning basket,taking the lead 60-59 to complete a fourth-quarter comeback against East St. Louis .
Heading into halftime, Tolton trailed 33-29. Led by game MVP Zay Wilson, the Blazers found themselves trailing 57-55 with 1:07 to go in the fourth. Tolton was able to complete the comeback with a 6-2 run in the final minute of the game.
The Blazers (15-7) host KIPP KC Legacy High School at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball took control in their win against Bishop Dubourg 81-19
Rock Bridge got off to a hot start against Bishop Dubourg in the Central Bank Shootout in Jefferson City, and never let up in an 81-19 win.
The Bruins started off strong with an 8-0 run and shot the ball well with their first 27 points coming from beyond the arc. This trend continued throughout the half with the Bruins applying the pressure defensively as well. Rock Bridge took a commanding 48-10 lead at the half.
Bishop Dubourg could not seem to rally offensively or shut down the Bruins defensively, only scoring 10 points in the half.
It was more of the same for Rock Bridge in the second half as they kept their foot on the pedal for the rest of the game, which allowed them to defeat Bishop Dubourg by a staggering 62 points.
Rock Bridge will host Kansas City Central high school at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hickman girls leave Southern Boone Classic as champions
Hickman girls basketball (17-3) won 51-45 against Southern Boone in the championship game of the Southern Boone Classic tournament on Saturday. The Kewpies defeated both Booneville and St. Elizabeth to reach the finals.
Hickman controlled the game from the opening tip-off, holding Southern Boone to only two points in the first quarter. The Eagles were able to create some success as they managed to cut the first quarter deficit to 7 in the second. Heading into halftime, the Kewpies led 26-19. Hickman controlled the game from this point forward, as they did not trail after a single quarter of play.
Hickman girls basketball will host Westminster at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge girls basketball seals third place in Webster Winter Challenge
The third place matchup between Rock Bridge and Lift for Life seemed to be evenly matched at the start, but it didn’t take long for the Bruins to take command of the game with a 61-44 win to clinch third place.
The Bruins put the pressure on defensively and it paid off. Rock Bridge started to shoot the ball well and took control of the paint in the second quarter, giving it a comfortable 28-10 lead at the half.
Lift for Life could not seem to come back from the 18-point halftime deficit as Rock Bridge continued to build on their lead.
The Bruins stuck to what was making them successful in the second half, earning them the third place title in the Webster Winter Challenge.
Rock Bridge hosts Jefferson City next at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Tyler Abell takes home a win for Rock Bridge Bruins boys wrestling
Freshman Tyler Abell secured a first place victory in the Colonel‘s Classic Varsity Tournament on Saturday for the Bruins.
Abell placed first in the 144-pound weight class. He dominated in all five rounds he participated in, with round one being the quickest, winning by fall in just 48 seconds.
Benjamin Stephens was another Bruin that had a strong perfomace, placing second in the 190-pound weight class.
Rock Bridge boys wrestling will next compete in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament starting on Feb. 17th.