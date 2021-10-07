A stretch of U.S. 63 in Boone and Callaway counties will be resurfaced in 2022 with high friction surfaces added to various curves.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a contract to Capital Paving & Construction for resurfacing U.S. 63 at its monthly meeting Thursday, according to a news release.
The contract allows for resurfacing between Route B in Boone County and U.S. 54 in Callaway County. Capital Paving & Construction submitted the lowest bid of $15 million.
High friction surface treatments will be applied at various curves in the area. The treatments are a safety countermeasure that can improve wet crash locations by enhancing the skid resistance of the pavement and increasing the friction between tires and the road.
“Reduced friction can contribute to vehicles losing control or skidding when they are traveling at excessive speed, make abrupt turns, or brake excessively,” Kirsten Munck, area engineer for Boone, Cooper, Callaway, Howard and Moniteau counties, wrote in an email. “Higher friction, maintained with polish-resistant aggregates, helps to keep vehicles on track.”
The friction treatment involves placing a thin layer of high friction aggregates on top of a thermosetting polymer resin binder, Munck said. This creates a surface that can withstand all sorts of roadway demands, from heavy braking from cars to snowplowing.
The treatment restores friction to parts of the road where traffic has worn down the pavement. It also helps compensate for geometric factors such as sharp curves.
The treatments can be applied where drivers brake frequently, such as curves, hills and steep grades. The material is so small that drivers won’t notice they’re driving on it.
Applying the treatment is “becoming much more routine business,” Munck said.
More coming repairs include fixes to bridges along U.S. 63, guardrail and cable improvements and resurfacing Ponderosa Street south of Columbia.