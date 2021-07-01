A five-year plan approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission includes more than $101 million in road and bridge projects for Boone County that are scheduled to be done from 2022 through 2026.
The commission approved the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program on Thursday. Altogether, it lists 1,434 highway and bridge projects and calls for investing in 704 lane miles of interstate pavements, 1,387 miles of major route pavements, 2,733 miles of minor route pavements and 228 bridges, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The following projects are planned for Boone County:
- Improvements to Missouri 163 bridge over Bonne Femme Creek, $932,000, to be done in fiscal 2023.
- Pavement resurfacing on Missouri 163 from Interstate 70 to Route K, $4.37 million, to be done in fiscal 2023.
- Pavement resurfacing on U.S. 63 from Route B to U.S. 54; Tom Bass Road from south of East Meyer Industrial Drive to north of East Meyer Industrial Drive and Ponderosa Street from East Meyer Industrial Drive to Gans Creek, along with high-friction surface treatment on curves; $16.84 million, to be done in fiscal 2022.
- Pavement improvements on U.S. 63 from Missouri 763 to Route B and on Route K from Missouri 163 to the Katy Trail, $5.33 million, to be completed in fiscal 2023.
- Rehabilitation of I-70 bridges over Little Cedar Creek and Cedar Creek, $916,000, to be done in fiscal 2022.
- Pavement improvements on I-70 from the Cooper County line to the Callaway County line, $13.57 million, to be completed in fiscal 2026.
- Pavement improvements on I-70 from Stadium Boulevard to U.S. 63, $35.94 million, to be completed in fiscal 2024.
- Pavement improvements on Missouri 763 from Big Bear Boulevard to Business Loop 70, on Business Loop 70 from Sexton Road to Eastland Circle and on Missouri 763 from U.S. 63 to Route VV, $2.11 million, to be done in fiscal 2023.
- Pavement resurfacing on Route AB from U.S. 63 to the end of state maintenance, on Route H from U.S. 63 to the end of state maintenance and on Log Providence Road from Missouri 163 to the end of state maintenance, $1.3 million, to be done in fiscal 2023.
- Interchange improvement at Route AC and U.S. 63, $10.68 million, to be done in fiscal 2024.
- Improvement to Route B bridge over I-70, $1.56 million, to be done in fiscal 2026.
- Improvement of Route F bridge over Coon and Perche creeks, $1.96 million, to be done in fiscal 2023.
- Rehabilitation of Sorrels Overpass Drive bridge over I-70, $1.32 million, to be done in fiscal 2022.