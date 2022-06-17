Hinkson Creek runs southwest through Columbia from the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and I-70 underneath Stadium Boulevard and Forum Boulevard. From there it continues west until it meets up with the Perche Creek and the Missouri River.
The creek runs through mostly residential areas and is supposed to be used for recreation like swimming and fishing. But for decades that has not been the case. It has been listed on the EPA's impaired waterway list for the past 24 years.
Originally it was listed because of increased storm water pollution from the city, but recently it has had some issues with decreased biocapacity and increases in the concentration of E. coli in the water, according to the EPA report.
Increased storm water runoff from the city, paired with higher rainfall in the last 20 years, has caused the creek to erode into one of its banks, cutting dangerously close to a sewer line buried underneath the creek bed.
According to Columbia Water and Light Project Manager Tom Wellman, it is possible that if the sewer line is uncovered by erosion then it could rupture and "could potentially put raw sewage into the creek."
The erosion also presents other dangers, such as the possibility of the sewer line "rising" if it is not full of water when uncovered and would have to be re-buried, Wellman said.
The city is finishing up the design phases of the creek stabilization project, and though it missed its expected start date in April, the city is expecting to bid for construction this summer for work near Boulder Drive in south Columbia.
The city's plan involves what are known as linear peak stones to shore up and protect the bank being eroded. Linear peak stones are large rocks that will be piled up onto the bank and will not be visible from the surface, according to Wellman.
The peak stones will be used with what are known as bendway weirs to protect the bank. Bendway weirs are longer stones with slanted faces that will be used to divert the faster-moving water away from the bank and into the middle of the channel.
Wellman said the "primary goal is to protect the sewer lines" but that the project also has secondary objectives, like halting "the delivery of sediment that's eroding from the stream bank into the creek."
Another secondary objective is to help restore the insect life in the creek, which has suffered from increased pollutants and higher flow due to storm water runoff.
"The stream is listed as an impaired waterway because it doesn't support the bug life that it's supposed to ... so what we're hoping to do with the project is do it in such a way that it offers more opportunities for these bugs for places to live" Wellman said.
Although the project is intended to benefit the health of the creek, it is not the primary objective. And for some, it is too little and too late.
Ken Midkiff, a member of the local Sierra Club, has been frustrated with the lack of action government agencies have taken to protect the creek since it was designated as impaired back in 1998.
Midkiff filed suit with the EPA to force them to take action when the creek was designated impaired. Following that lawsuit, the EPA gave the city 10 years to put together a plan to rehabilitate the creek by 2011. At that time the city started a joint venture called collaborative adaptive management, with the EPA and DNR planning to improve the water quality in the creek.
According to the Sierra Club, since then the water quality in the creek has worsened, and the adaptive management has done little to nothing to improve it.
In communications with the EPA, Midkiff said he was told that "their hands (were) a bit tied" since the agency signed off on the management program 11 years ago.
"So that's where we stand right now; that EPA is basically not going to do anything, and Hinkson Creek still remains polluted," Midkiff said.