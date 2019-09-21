MU receives $1.5 million from legacy donor
MU received $1.5 million for business practice improvements from a university alumnus and descendent of one of its founding families.
Jim Pace, a graduate of both Hickman High School and MU, is a direct descendent of the Pace family who contributed money and support for the foundation of MU in 1839.
He earned a degree in business and eventually became the owner and CEO of manufacturing company ROM Corporation in 1973.
“The foundation that I received from the university gave me the courage and skills to follow my dream of owning my own business,” Pace said.
After selling the company in 2004, Pace said he had the resources to give back to the university that believed in him. His intention was to improve university business practices.
Rhonda Gibler, vice chancellor for finance and MU’s chief financial officer, worked closely with Pace to accomplish his goals for the university.
The $1.5 million has gone toward:
- Creating a training program that standardizes the university’s financial processes for more than 4,500 participants.
- Designing and launching more secure and user-friendly websites for MU’s divisions of
- Implementing a contract portal to help MU get the best rates for services and products.
- Ensuring best use of campus resources.
— Lillie Hegemann
A Columbia man has been charged on suspicion of physically assaulting his two young daughters by repeatedly hitting them with a belt.
The man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police were alerted Wednesday by the Abuse and Neglect hotline after one of the girls came to a Columbia elementary school with bruises on her arms.
According to the probable cause statement, the father of the two girls entered their bedroom around 9 p.m. Tuesday and began to “whoop” one girl several times with the leather and metal part of his belt.
He reportedly then repeated the beating on his other daughter, placing his hand around her neck and restricting her breathing at one point.
One of the girls told police that her father was angry because his pants and $2 were missing.
Both girls were taken into protective custody, along with another 5-year-old boy also living in the home.
The man is currently being held in Boone County Jail on $20,000 cash bond only.
— By Mikayla Easley
League of Women Voters to host event discussing economic issuesPoverty and inequality will be the subject of this month’s Lunch & Learn event presented by the League of Women Voters.
The free event will be held at noon Tuesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library and will give attendees insight into local economic issues. The discussion will be related to Nomadland by Jessica Bruder, which was chosen as 2019’s One Read book.
Steve Hollis, human services manager of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, will speak at the event.
No lunch will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own or buy snacks at the library kiosk.
Tuesday is also National Voter Registration Day, and members of the league will provide resources for voter registration and be available to answer questions from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Friends Room.
— By Mikayla Easley