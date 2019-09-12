‘Persistent DWI offender’ held on $150,000 cash bond
A Columbia woman was arrested Tuesday on warrants related to a parole violation, persistent DWI and failure to follow a judge’s orders.
Bonnie Lee Prasifka was being held on $150,000 cash bond.
Prasifka, 61, was arrested by court security on three warrants from early August. She has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor since her first court appearance in March 2017.
All of her charges are related to driving under the influence.
Her most recent charge DWI charge is related to a car crash July 26 at the intersection of Providence Road and Carter Lane. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to University Hospital for extensive physical injuries. According to the probable cause statement, Prasifka fled the scene.
Her next court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.
— Elizabeth Benson
and Paul Schloesser
Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison on firearm and drug charges
A Columbia man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison without parole.
Elfonta Arnaz Stevens, 44, plead guilty on June 5 to charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Missouri. Stevens was sentenced byU.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough in Kansas City.
Stevens was arrested and charged May 2018 after the Columbia Police Department received a report that he was in possession of a firearm. While frisking Stevens at the I-70 Eagle Stop gas station in Columbia, detectives found a handgun, along with six grams of methamphetamine and $263.
Stevens admitted that he used methamphetamine daily for the three years before he was arrested.
Stevens has an extensive criminal history. He has been convicted of 10 felonies and 40 misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, drug possession and domestic assault.
According to the news release, Stevens has been partially paralyzed and wheelchair-dependent since he was shot in 1994.
The case was investigated by the Columbia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
— Paul Schloesser
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Travis Jay Hall, 39, was sentenced to 10 years without parole in federal prison, according to a news release from Timothy A. Garrison, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.
Hall pled guilty on June 5 after being arrested April 17 while in possession of 467 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the parking lot of Suburban Extended Stay Hotel.
After searching Hall’s hotel room, officers found 16 additional grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
Hall confessed to officers that he had been purchasing $5,000 of methamphetamine per week in Kansas City and distributing it in Columbia for the month leading up to his arrest.
He has nine previous felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver or sell, possession of a firearm while under the influence of illegal substance, and child endangerment.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Jolly.
—Keely Doll