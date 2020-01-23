Throughout the grazing season, which typically lasts from April through October, MU Extension and the Natural Resource Conservation Service host schools to teach farmers about rotating cattle through their fields.
This management-intensive grazing method refers to a system where cattle spend time in one section or paddock of the field, while other sections are left to rest and recover.
Research has demonstrated that grazing management improves grass and the rate of its regrowth. Cattle that graze continuously, or with no rationing, use 30% to 35% of grass, according to MU Extension. With grazing management, that can go up to 70%.
The purpose of grazing management is not only to ration forage efficiently but also reduce the use of fuel and machinery, uniformly distribute animal waste, improve water quality and boost profits.
Craig Roberts, a professor in the Division of Plant Sciences and MU Extension state forage specialist, has been a state coordinator since 1997. He said he has seen the Missouri model replicate in a number of neighboring states.
Between 24 and 30 grazing schools are held every year in nine regions of the state. Schools last two or three days, and participants are taught both the science behind grazing management and given practical lessons in the field about how to section off pastures.
According to a study published in 2018, Missouri’s grazing schools have reached 18,300 people since 1990, and about one in three Missouri beef farms practice rotational grazing. At least $125 million in economic output is added to state economy every year.
The history of management-intensive grazing began in the 1970s at the Forage Systems Research Center near Linneus, Missouri. Jim Gerrish, then on the MU faculty, helped found the grazing management workshop program at the center.
Gerrish studied plant-soil-animal interactions, which became the basis for many of the principles of management-intensive grazing.
Today he is the owner of American GrazingLands Services LLC in Idaho and is a consultant to ranchers and farmers on both public and private lands.
Although MU and NRCS oversee the grazing schools, other agencies and organizations help in various ways:
• The Missouri Department of Natural Resources offers cost shares to participants of the school to build the fencing and watering points needed for grazing management.
• The Soil and Water Conservation Districts schedule and support the schools.
• The Missouri Forage and Grassland Council is a nonprofit organization that has been organizing the logistics of grazing schools since 1997.
• The Missouri Department of Conservation volunteers to share environmentally friendly practices that go along with managed grazing.
“Sometimes, the systems create a more favorable habitat for wildlife,” Roberts said. “It’s an agricultural system that is primarily about profitability, but our management practices are environmentally friendly.”
The schedule for the next grazing season’s schools will be finalized in February.