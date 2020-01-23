Fox and other researchers have developed new signal and data processing methods to make the radar more useful and reliable.
The new system, located at the Jefferson Farm and Garden since 2015, improves accuracy by checking evaporation levels in the volume of rainfall.
Fox set out to determine the differences in rainfall from one farm to another. Most radar, including that used by the National Weather Service, does not reach that degree of detail with their technology.
Fox’s method looks at drop-size distribution by using dual-polarization technology, which transmits pulses of electromagnetic waves to measure the dimension of the precipitation.
After the shape and size of the drops is determined, the amount of evaporation is measured using a different scale.
“The weather service has their radar and it’s great, but the closest one is in St. Louis,” Fox said. “So by the time it gets here, it’s way above our heads.”
His technology measures rain closer to the ground in much finer detail than can be done with other methods, he said.
“I’ve been working with weather radar for almost 30 years now,” Fox said. “This type of radar hasn’t been used much or effectively for the kind of application we’re trying to do — a really accurate observation of how much rain is falling.”
Fox said he is competing with more established weather radar services to reach farmers and others in central Missouri. Right now, his system hasn’t been available to its audience yet.
“We’ve been working on the reliability and the accuracy, which I think we’ve gotten now,” Fox said. “We need to package it in a format that is easy to access, which is the next stage of the process.”
Tim Reinbott, director of field operations at the South Farm Research Center, said he and his group use weather radar from spring through fall in their everyday work and research.
If it rains on the forage at the wrong time, it can spoil or lose its quality. Radar can help guarantee that the forage used for the dairy is of high quality.
“We produce forage (alfalfa, corn silage and hay) for the MU Dairy, and it is important to know the weather conditions for that day and the next several days,” Reinbott said.
“It helps us know if there will be a heavy dew and when it will dry off.”