Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will host a Veterans Resource Fair on July 15, according to a Thursday release from the center. The event will take place at the Veterans Urban Farm located at 1209 Smith St. in Columbia.
From 5 to 7 p.m. veterans and their families will be able to take advantage of resources provided by veteran-serving organizations, such as Truman Veterans' Hospital, Disabled American Veterans, Missouri Veterans Commission, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and Welcome Home, the news release said.
Dustin Cook, veterans program manager for CCUA, said these resources will be related to food and housing along with physical and mental health care.
Cook also mentioned that though the event is targeted at veterans and their families, it will be open to other members of the community.
"There will also be resources for people who need assistance filling out applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) disability benefits and even applications to get VA benefits," Cook said.
Employers such as Veterans United and Equipment Share will also attend to search for potential veteran hires, the release said.
Activities for kids and food will be provided free of charge to veterans and their families.
The first Veteran Resource Fair took place in the fall of 2021, which saw around 150 people, Cook said. This year, the CCUA expects at least 200 attendees.
Last year, the organization made 15,000 produce donations and have donated 5,000 this year, Cook said. All food grown on site is donated to local veterans and hunger-relief organizations.
The Veterans Urban Farm is a partnership between CCUA and the Truman Veterans' Hospital. The program was established in 2020 to serve patients at the Truman Veterans' Transitional Work, Recreational Therapy, and Whole Health programs.