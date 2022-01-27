We talked to Mike Szydlowski about his job as a science coordinator, his education philosophy, what place-based learning means to him and the most challenging aspects of his work.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. When did you know you wanted to become a science coordinator?
I think it was when I was teaching at Mehlville High School. I taught chemistry and forensic science, the crime science stuff. I found that I was loving doing other stuff.
I loved teaching, but I loved organizing big things. I was organizing clubs, I was organizing tiny trips at the time as a teacher. We did camping trips, overnight, little things. We ripped out an old parking lot and put in gardens and I found that I liked that kind of stuff.
Then I moved to another district and — it wasn’t for me. There were no opportunities there. So I was just searching for other jobs, “What can I do?” Then [the] science coordinator [job] at Rockwood popped up, and I was 29 years old.
I thought, “I’ll just do it to see what the interview is like, because no one is going to hire a 29-year-old to be a science coordinator.” It happened, and I went in pretty green. It was kind of a whim. I knew I liked organizing, and so I went for it.
Q: What is the value of giving science class a plus person, a coordinator? What does that do for the kids?
It gets them out of the classroom. We have to reach students differently. I don’t know how you learned science, but I learned science from a textbook and worksheets and taking notes, and it was not engaging.
I had no interest at the time. The only reason I went into science teaching is because I love nature and camping, and I was a big weather buff. I like meteorology. I didn’t think I could get through the math and physics of meteorology, but I thought, “Oh, I could teach it.”
And that’s why I went [into science education]. I hardly ever went on science field trips, ever. I just did worksheets. And I thought, Gosh, certainly we could do better than this.
I don’t have an exact figure anymore, but if you look at all the jobs that are out there, our job is not as a science department to make tons of scientists.
If you look at the votes lately, whether it’s climate change or genetic stuff, you have to know something about science to be an active citizen, not necessarily to be a scientist. I didn’t get any of that. I got what was in the textbook, not real life science.
So we want to get them out of that classroom as much as possible, even if it’s walking outside. We can’t get on buses all the time, but [we want to] get outside even at a school like this. It’s surrounded by the city.
There’s a lot of science in the city. So let’s meet people and [teach] that way. I think they’ll remember it more. Much more than it sounds like you and I learned science.
Q: Oh my god, my only ‘D’ was in chemistry class.
Yeah, and that’s what I taught. When I took chemistry, it was not pleasant. I remember I watered plants for the teacher to get up to an A. I think I got the A, but I watered.
I got extra credit to get to the A. And she was good, but I learned chemistry that — you probably remember that “I’ll never use” this, right? — I mean, who uses that? Chemistry should be different.
When I taught it, it was about consumer chemistry and why we’re putting salt on roads and why that’s good and why that’s bad. And how ice cream is made and how food is made.
They don’t need to know as a 16-year-old the nitty gritty chemistry. There’s a place for that, but that’s college. If they’re going to go that way in high school, they should know chemistry around them.
That’s what I enjoy doing, so we made our own soap and wax candles and things like that and then learned the chemistry beyond it, and it was great.
Q: What is place-based learning to you?
I’m going to oversimplify it, really, but it is simple. It is teaching the exact same standards that every other school district is supposed to teach, but we teach them in reference to our place.
“Our place” means as close to home as you can get. There are different circles of place, and the closer you get to the inside of the circle, the better.
In other words, the inside circle will either be your home or your school, depending on what you’re talking about, where you are right now. But then the city is our place, and Missouri is our place. The United States is our place. All the way out to the universe is our place.
We’re going to teach [outer] space, of course, because that’s our place, but we’re going to try as much as possible to narrow that down instead of learning about ecosystems in a textbook that might be about ocean ecosystems.
Some of our kids have never seen the ocean. I mean many have, but some never have. So why are we teaching that, but we don’t teach about the squirrel, bird, owl, turtle ecosystem in our backyard? And so we start there.
Q: Why is that important?
There’s tons of research out there on place-based [learning]. There are 50 research projects out there that studied 50 different places that all had that mid-economic range — kind of like a Columbia. Some rich, some poor, right in the middle.
And first of all, those teachers that did place-based were happier. Right now we need happier teachers. We have teachers quitting mid-year sometimes. We need happier teachers. It’s hard.
For the students, their attendance rates went up, their behavior office referrals went down, acting out [in the classroom] went down, their trips to the nurse went down.
I had to laugh at that. It’s not that place-based makes you healthier, let’s be honest. Most visits to the nurse at school are because “I’m bored, I gotta get out of here. Let’s go to the nurse.”
Frankly, we would be happy if place-based didn’t even improve grades but improved their well-being without hurting their grades.
It’s hard to know if place-based makes grades go up, but what we can clearly see is for every school that has implemented place-based, they’ve seen less behavior problems, better attendance and their grades at least did not go down.
Q: So is there place-based learning at all the Columbia public schools right now?
No. There can be, but no. We offer it. We have 21 elementary schools and 30 total schools. I would love it at every school, but then at the same time, we would be fake, too.
What I mean by that is you can’t just say, “do place-based.” If I said that, it wouldn’t be as rich. Even at Fairview Elementary, which is one of our place-based schools, it is because they really adopted it. We started maybe three or four years ago. We started with fourth and fifth grade.
Anybody is welcome to do it, and we have place-based resources, lessons we’ve made for anybody to grab, so any one teacher can do it.
Can every teacher be place-based? Yes, right now. We provide all the training to the teachers or schools who want it because it will do no good for me to come in and mandate it. I can’t even do that.
Q: What is the most challenging part of your job?
Politics. Red tape. I don’t mean Democrat or Republican — I mean the red tape and bureaucracy of any large organization.
I’m going to be very honest because I said it to them. In any school central office, many are very inside a box. They [have] taught a certain way before place-based was even known, and that’s not their fault.
But when I or any other coordinator, teacher or anything tries to do something innovative, it’s always a fight. It’s tiring, and I become tired of the fight, but everything’s a fight.
Even though I, and many others know, it’s what is good for kids, it’s a fight because it’s not the way we’ve done things for 30 years, and that gets very stressful. It is what drives people out of education.
I’m not speaking simply of Columbia Public Schools. This is any school district. We need people in central offices that work to make teachers’ lives easier, not add more bureaucracy and standardized testing to their plates.
Q: So what sustains you?
Working with the students and teachers. Of course, we’ve all had a teacher that we would never want our own kids to have, right? I mean, we have them here. We have them everywhere.
But 90% of the teachers are amazing and will do amazing things for kids, and therefore I will do whatever I can for them to help them with that. They are so nice, and they are so appreciative of that.
Q: What else would you like to add?
I’m very worried about our teachers and I don’t mean just Columbia Public Schools. Teaching has become way too hard for many reasons. And because it’s many reasons, we can’t just fix it.
I have several teacher friends that are not anywhere remotely close to retiring. They are in their low 30s, and they have secretly told me this is their last year, they’re done.
And they’re amazing, but they can’t take the stress anymore. I don’t know how to solve it, but we’ve got to solve it. Otherwise all our good ones are going to leave. So that kind of drives me.