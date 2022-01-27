Literacy is more than reading and writing. It is focusing, listening, seeing and critical thinking, too.
Simply put, literacy is the way we achieve meaning: how we listen to each other, how we decode images and how we make decisions.
Data released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for the spring 2021 English language arts Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) test shows that in all grades from 3-8, more than 50% of students scored below proficient, ranging from 51.5% in grade 4 to 58.9% in grade 7.
Now, the department is on a 5-year, $18 million journey to improve literacy in schools around the state. A portion of the federal grant, named the Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant, will be used by two umbrella organizations: Show Me Literacies Collaborative and Missouri Reading Initiative.
“A really cool thing about this grant is that it is very responsive to local communities, local schools. What are the schools seeing as their needs? What are the things that they find are strengths they could build on?” said Amy Lannin, director of the Missouri Writing Project, which oversees a section of the grant that serves grades 4-12 in 18 schools in rural communities across Missouri. She is also the director of the MU Campus Writing Program.
The Show Me Literacies Collaborative is made up three Missouri affiliates of the National Writing Project (covering the Kansas City area, St. Louis area and Missouri at large) and the Missouri Language and Literacies Center, which supports literacy in early childhood education.
The portion of the grant disbursed to the writing project networks gives educators the resources to identify goals to improve literacy in individual school classrooms: strategies for writing, connecting reading and writing, digital literacy and teacher leadership.
“There’s the potential that a local education agency might get some funding and try a program they thought would work or be beneficial and then it’s not working out for their school,” said Lisa Scroggs, director of English language arts in the office of college and career readiness at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“Then they give up on that before they’ve really had a chance to see success with it,” she said. “The model that we are using here in Missouri with the help of our grant partners is, instead of providing funding to the local education agencies, we’re providing services.”
This is done by working directly with the teachers in these schools to identify literacy goals, writing literacy plans, implementing them and monitoring their progress over the course of the grant.
This also includes offering opportunities for professional development, collaboration and helping teachers receive graduate degrees or certificates.
Lannin said she is excited to support schools that create literacy plans that work for them based on the literacy goals they identified for themselves.
“And that is a very refreshing approach because often in education, we like one-size-fits-all,” Lannin said. “Even though with any kind of teaching, kindergarten through college, one-size-fits-all is not going to be effective.”
The Missouri Language and Literacies Center, headed by Angie Zapata, is working with early childhood literacy education in all parts of the state. The center has identified 20 early childhood sites. Their portion of funds supports early childhood educators (birth to pre-kindergarten).
Missouri Language and Literacies Center is committed to family and community literacies, early language and literacy foundations, as well as expanding more creative views of literacy.
Teaching foundations of early literacy development practical applications could look like supporting diverse read-aloud experiences, playing with a diverse array of material tools, digital tools and encouraging both print-based and play-based materials.
Outside the collaborative, the other grant partner is the Missouri Reading Initiative, which works with 38 of the elementary schools participating in the grant to provide modeling, coaching and support in teaching reading foundations.
Reading foundations have five components: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
According to Scroggs, many students do not receive sufficient instruction in reading foundations in the early grades.
“If students aren’t receiving the instruction in the learning they need in any of those five components,” Scroggs said, “they are going to struggle moving on with their reading.”
The work outlined in the grant began in late 2020. Grant partners are now completing their first year and moving into their second.