The school bell rings, and sixth-grade students fill the class. Anderson Stephens, 11, and two of his classmates gather around the table with scissors, tape, colorful pens and paper.
“We are making an energy-efficient house,” Anderson said.
He takes a piece of white tape and attaches two green, rectangular cardboard sheets that represent the high insulation walls on their little 3D house.
He repeats the same with two other walls. They already have windows and doors, and only the roof is missing.
He then takes another piece of cardboard and cuts the quadrangle for the roof.
“We made a box because it was the most energy-efficient, and right now, we are making furniture inside,” Anderson said. “We used high insulation walls, double-pane windows and a flat roof with a square body, which is supposed to make it more efficient. And we are supposed to have solar panels on it, but we haven’t put them on yet.”
Students keep discussing further choices for the house.
“How many solar panels? Three?” a classmate asked.
“I guess... two,” Anderson answered, but uncertainly. “You have to check it on the budget.”
Engineering a 3D model of the eco-friendly house is a culmination of a science class unit for sixth-grade students at Smithton Middle School.
The unit is based on the American Association for the Advancement of Science outline for a green building curriculum.
Two MU professors, Laura Cole, an assistant professor of architectural studies, and Laura Zangori, an assistant professor of science education, received a $450,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to evaluate the science association outline and decide on unit implementation at schools.
The unit consists of six lessons. The first three are oriented toward understanding high-level ideas about energy. Students learn about kinetic and potential energy, its different forms, how humans harness the energy and how it impacts Earth systems.
Students are taught how to think about energy, study and measure it. They also delve deeper into light energy, examine cooling and heating systems, as well as how energy affects climate change.
Finally, these classes are tied together and finished with the hands-on experience of engineering design of the building.
“That’s very place-based, so it’s not just abstract diagrams,” Cole said.
Zangori says that even if schools teach the students about the environment, most likely lessons have nothing more than theoretical information on how cows, factories and cars contribute to green gas emission.
This unit brings a novel way of teaching by combining theoretical and practical lessons about ways energy use in buildings and infrastructure contribute to climate change.
“We’re trying to wrap up science standards within environmental education so the kids can learn what they need to learn about science but also think about the impacts of the things they do every day,” Zangori said.
The unit focuses on several goals. One of these is to make abstract ideas, such as energy, more tactile and applicable on a daily basis.
When talking about climate change, people are often provided with depressing facts, Zangori said, but instead, they could be presented with the tools to contribute to a change.
“You can put solar panels on your house; you can make some decisions that you have control over. I can turn off the lights; I can choose not to leave the water on when I brush my teeth,” Zangori said. “That empowers you, even as a kid.”
Students have to create their own energy-efficient house within the given budget.
Every team consists of a project manager, a budget manager and a construction manager, and they have $150,000 to build a classroom or a house. With this money, they have to decide on the windows type, heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and whether to include solar panels.
Jaylian Bowers, 11, a sixth-grade student at Smithton, says her group wants to make the most energy-efficient house in the class.
“We’re trying to make our trailer as eco-friendly as possible,” Jaylian said. “We got cardboard tools, and we’ve chosen all the windows and lights and installation that we’ve wanted to put in our trailer. And we’re going to get to decorate our trailer. It’s pretty cool because we get to choose solar panels.”
Dylan Roop, another Smithton student, said his team went over its budget, so some changes needed to be done before the house is finished.
“The solar panels plus some of the grid was $20,000. And then we’re like, ‘oh my gosh,’ we might make it, but we might not have enough money to keep all of our most low insulation,” he said.
Combining science education and architecture into one class is a new but important approach, Cole said, because architecture plays a vital role in contributing to climate change.
“Every building on this campus, every building in this town, every home in this suburban neighborhood has energy coursing through it,” Cole said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration data shows that in 2020, 70% of Missouri’s electricity net generation came from coal fuel, while renewable sources account for a little less than 9%.
Buildings in the United States use about 40% of the country’s energy for cooling, heating, lighting and appliance operations, according to the Energy Information Administration.
“There are tons of green building strategies, but we’re focusing on energy first because it’s actually one of the best ways,” Cole said. “Also, it’s a way for building owners to save money, so they’re awesome for cost-saving features.”
She wants to inspire youth interest in green engineering and design, but most important, to make them aware of possibilities for future decisions.
“They will be a homeowner, they will have an apartment, they might be a business owner who has to make facility decisions,” Cole said. “And if you’re armed with a little bit of knowledge, you can make a big difference for energy use.”
To make teaching more interactive, teachers are asked to use their school building as an investigation tool.
“We looked at the building and noticed that it has a flat roof,” Meera Sood, a sixth- and seventh-grade science teacher at Smithton Middle School, said. “But when you think about winter, when it snows, do you want a flat roof or all the snow will be sitting there, and it will be really heavy? Or do you want a gabled roof for snow that can hopefully slide off and not cause the roof to cave in?”
The teacher discussed these questions with the students to help them think about their own models and future decisions.
Heather Jones, another sixth- and seventh-grade science teacher, said measuring the long-term result of the unit is too early, but what is clear is that children bring eco-friendly ideas home.
“Some parents have said they’ve made different lightbulb purchases to make their home a little bit more energy-efficient,” Jones said.
“I’m seeing that connection where they are taking this knowledge and taking it home and making decisions in their current home. So we’re hoping in the future that they’re a little bit more conscious about the energy efficiency of their home or where they’re living.”
Students at the same time also start changing their behavior. Anderson Stephens said he used to leave the lights on in his room even while not being there, but now he is more conscientious about it.
“I’m turning off the light more often and having more blankets in my bedroom because we can have the heat lower, so it does not take so much energy,” he said.
Four schools, Smithton, John Warner, Oakland, and Jefferson middle schools, and six teachers are implementing this unit in sixth- and seventh-grade science classes this year in the Columbia area.
Teachers stay in close contact with the unit’s creators and provide them feedback for improvement and modifications.
After the unit is reviewed and modified, professors hope to make it freely available to anyone who wants to use it at a school.
However, looking at a broader perspective, not all students are able to learn about sustainability at a young age.
“I think that there is a huge gap in how we teach kids to care for the environment,” Zangori said. “We have science education standards, and they’re very clear on the science content, but environmental education, to my knowledge, doesn’t have national standards.”
Even though different organizations have produced guidelines about how to teach environment-related topics at schools, or some states such as Wisconsin adapted its own standards, they are not nationally applied.
“So it’s up to the teacher really to decide — how much do I teach about caring for the environment,” Zangori said.
“Our ultimate goal is to put this unit up for free on our website so that any school that wants to use it can download it, adapt it to meet their needs and use it,” Zangori said.