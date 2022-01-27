Skyline Middle School students aren’t just playing video games in school. They’re creating them.
“I like it. It’s fun,” Elaina Edge, 12, said. “You can make whatever your imagination wants.”
These students in Urbana use coding to activate their characters. One student had a cat follow a mouse using code one the side of his screen and the characters on the orher. At one point, the mouse squeaked when the cat touched it.
Isabelle Crawford, a seventh-grade student, coding is fun said she is interested on programming as her future.
“I want to be a game developer,” said the 12-year-old student who was introduced to coding this year.
Skyline School District is one of the first Missouri elementary and middle rural schools teaching coding in the classrooms as part of the CODERS project started by Keri Franklin and Dave Cornelison, professors at Missouri State University. They received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund the work.
The researchers’ goal is to involve around 100 teachers and about 13,000 students from third to eighth grades in several Missouri rural elementary and middle schools over five years.
The students began this semester by learning to code using video games from the Scratch program on Google Chrome.
They will soon have small computers called Raspberry Pi connected to their keyboards for programming. During the spring semester, the children will apply techniques learned with the Pi to prepare robot cars.
Computer science offerings in classrooms have grown over the past years, but learning hands-on coding is not common, especially in rural areas. While 58% of rural schools in the United States report teaching some type of computer science class, less than half of those teach coding, reported Fast Company.
The small amount of funding in rural schools compared to the urban and suburban school districts results in a lack of resources and technology equipment for STEM courses. Urban districts received from 20% to 50% more funding than their rural counterparts, reported a Harvard study.
The CODERS project intends to narrow the urban-rural divide in computer science education to give tools for in-depth coding and programming to underserved schools.
The coding kits “are just things that these rural schools wouldn’t have had the access to,” Franklin said.
The issue is made worse because rural areas are losing population, and that means less tax base for schools, explained Assistant Research Professor Tracy Greever-Rice, an expert in rural sociology at MU.
The tendency of people from rural areas to choose or feel compelled to leave in search of economic opportunity is called “brain drain,” Greever-Rice said.
One of the advantages of improving computer science courses is that STEM careers allow young professionals to stay in their rural hometowns while participating in the global economy, Franklin said.
“You can go to Skyline Elementary and Middle School and after you graduate, have a farm and live there for the rest of your life, and have wi-fi and work for a major tech company,” Franklin said. “All these things can happen. You don’t have to move to New York City for that to happen.”
Improving education in the rural communities is one of the ways to retain the younger population, Greever-Rice said.
“The higher the quality of the education locally, the more likely the people are to build their own and thus have something to stay for,” she said.
A challenge for the long-term efficiency of programs such as the CODERS project in rural communities is the access to broadband internet. Still, she said, the inclusion of coding gives the student an opportunity to learn what higher-education and career options are available to them.
Coding games can also help the students improve their critical thinking for other tasks that are not STEM-related, said Skyline Middle School teacher Brenda Thompson.
“Coding teaches students the effect and cause: ‘If I do this, this other thing will happen’,” the science teacher said. “It goes way beyond technology.”
The CODERS program trains teachers from different disciplines to integrate coding with problem-solving, creativity and critical thinking beyond the science and math classes.
Some students do not see themselves working in a STEM-related career, but they find coding video games gives them a reason to go back to school every day.
“I don’t feel it’s for me,” said Chevy Crouse, a seventh-grade student. “It’s fun. I just find it hard.”
Although the coding process is a challenge for him, Chevy accepts that the games motivate him to continue attending class to improve.
“I still want to get better at it,” the 13-year-old said.
The grant targeted schools with a significant portion of high-needs students who are either disadvantaged financially or lack access to achieve because of the lack of resources of the district.
The first group was federally designated small rural schools in southern Missouri, Franklin said. Initial partner schools are Ava, Bradleyville, Crane, Logan-Rogersville, Mansfield, Marshfield, Nixa, Osceola, Skyline, Springfield/Delaware, Warsaw and West Plains.
To join the project, interested teachers and schools can contact the CODERS team on its online page.
“If [the coding exercises] make my student come to class every day, that is enough,” Thompson said. “I want my students to continue studying no matter their circumstances.”