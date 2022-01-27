COVID-19 complicated how standardized tests like the ACT and SAT were delivered and caused universities to rethink admissions policies. Some schools made tests optional for an application or dropped them altogether.
Using test scores is a controversial topic that began long before the pandemic. Standardized tests are criticized for systematically favoring white, upper- and middle-class students and for failing to predict student success in college.
Now, those temporary test-optional measures are being studied with an eye toward whether they should become permanent.
At MU, test-optional admissions were implemented in early summer 2020 and extended by the MU admissions board for 2021. Policy leaders are considering adopting it for 2022, although home-schooled students, students from non-accredited schools and students subject to NCAA eligibility standards still must submit test scores.
The change was driven by pandemic obstacles; Some high schools that went virtual or hybrid because of the coronavirus didn’t offer SAT or ACT tests.
Rather than using test results, student readiness is assessed through quantitative and qualitative metrics such as high school grades, curriculum, extracurricular activities and writing samples, according to Stephanie Fleming, an MU spokesperson.
Admissions experts often refer to this method as “holistic admissions.”
Innovations in admissionsBradley Curs, an MU an associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, said the most innovation right now is happening with the University of California system, which moved to drop tests even before the pandemic.
Many universities are following suit. Some have removed standardized testing from applications entirely, a policy known as “test-blind,” beginning with Hampshire College in 2014, according to a policy and practice brief from Hack the Gates.
A holistic approach to reviewing undergraduate applications at MU involves three to five independent reviewers who go through a student’s high school transcript and their three short essays.
Potentially, a test-blind admissions policy would alleviate systemic disadvantages in standardized testing, including:
Less prep for poorer high school students: Melany Bowers is owner of Columbia’s Sylvan Learning Center, a business that specializes in tutoring students. She describes affluence as the gatekeeper for test preparation.
“I would say the higher socio-economic population is seeking more preparation for ACT prep,” Bowers said. “I think that the students that are in more of the lower economic status tend to be working on just the basic skills in order to be able to get their high school credits to be able to even move on past high school.”
In Missouri schools, students are given one day to learn about how the SAT/ACT function and another day for the practice exam. According to ThinkImpact, scholarship statistics show that middle-income students were 3.2% more likely to qualify for scholarships than low-income students. As a result, opportunities to receive financial aid are not equal, particularly for those who need it most.
Race and culture bias: In 2021, according to Inside Higher Ed, African-American students scored 11% and 14% below the SAT national averages of the reading and math sections, respectively.
“The problem is that all students aren’t prepared equally right for this test,” said MU associate professor Marjorie Dorimé-Williams, who specializes in academic leadership and policy analysis. She also cited cultural bias in the verbal section: “I remember the example was ‘regatta’ and I was like, I randomly know what that is, but I went to Penn. So like, we have a rowing team and that’s like a regular thing. Why would anyone else know that right?
“Why would someone from mid-Missouri know what a regatta is?”
Inadequate predictors of student success: According to Dorimé-Williams, “there’s research that shows there’s really no correlation between test scores and graduation rates, for example.”
Standardized testing may provide a streamlined glimpse of a student’s potential. Yet, successful student behavior is more complicated and requires a system that accounts for its nuances.
Ze Wang, an associate professor within the MU College of Education and Human Development, specializes in psychometrics (the science of testing) and validity issues associated with such standardized testing. Wang says tests don’t reflect curriculum well and should be used with other data points such as GPA and teacher recommendations.
“I think there is some merit in using standardized test results,” she said, “but it should not be used as the only criteria.
Curs acknowledges that standardized tests have systemic disadvantages to marginalized communities. However, he wonders whether new solutions would truly alleviate biases or whether new ones would be introduced.
At Hack the Gates, researchers Dominique J. Baker and Akil Bello laid out suggestions for practitioners that include making sure test-optional admissions policies do not create an advantage over applicants with test scores.
Another suggestion is to create equal structures for considering merit-based funding and funding based on test scores.
Finally, practitioners should make sure the testing policies are fair for students who are not currently eligible for test-optional policies (like homeschooled students). MU does not account for this in its “test-optional” policy.