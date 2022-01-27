Families with a child on the autism spectrum might consider becoming cat people instead of dog people.
Research fellow Gretchen Carlisle of the Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine conducted a longitudinal study placing shelter cats with Columbia families whose children are on the autism spectrum.
She found that autistic children significantly improve in social skills and behavior after adopting a cat.
“After the adoption of their cat, parents rated their children as having an improvement in empathy and fewer problem behaviors,” Carlisle said.
“Parents also rated their children as having less separation anxiety.”
Along with her research team, Carlisle studied interactions of cats and autistic children over a period of 18 weeks. The team recruited 11 families within a 100-mile radius of Columbia and randomly assigned them to one of two groups — a control group with families that did not get a cat, and the treatment group with families that adopted a cat.
Autistic children often respond in a very sensitive way to sound or movement, and a barking dog, for instance, could quickly create sensory overload, Carlisle said. The softness and silence of cats is something children on the autism spectrum appreciate more than people usually know.
“Dogs can be very in your face and loud, whereas cats move quieter and softer, which may be easier for children with sensory issues,” she said. “We selected cats over dogs in this study specifically for that characteristic — their ability to move very quietly and calmly — and because so little research has been done on cats with children with autism.”
The shelter cats were screened using a social temperament scale, and not every cat made the cut.
If a cat passed the test, it was selected for possible adoption. Families brought their children to the shelter and together decided which cat was the best fit for their family.
“We wanted the families — and especially the children — to have a say over which cat they would take home with them,” Carlisle said.
The new cat owners were supplied with a starter kit, including food, litter, a cat carrier, toys and a climbing tree with a cubby hole. The families in the treatment group were also supplied with basic cat behavior information and access to a veterinary specialist, as well as the study staff at any time.
In the randomized controlled trial period, the research team went into the homes two to three days after the adoptions, and then again at six weeks, 12 weeks, and 18 weeks to evaluate the progress.
The research team not only monitored the children’s behavior through a social skills survey and their stress levels through an anxiety survey, but the cat’s stress levels as well.
The children were mostly monitored by their parents, whereas researchers regularly collected cat feces and analyzed the cat’s cortisol levels, a hormone produced by the body as a natural reaction to stress.
This noninvasive way of evaluating stress levels eliminated any outside stressors that could influence the study’s results, Carlisle said.
Autism is a lifelong developmental disability, which typically appears during early childhood and impacts the affected individual’s self-regulation and social skills, their ability to communicate, and their relationships, according to the Autism Society of America.
As a “spectrum disease” with a set of characteristic behaviors, autism affects each person differently and to varying degrees, requiring specialized care and support.
The cats seemed to thoroughly enjoy their new home as well, Carlisle said. An easy way to spot sign of stress in cats is assessing weight loss due to lack of eating. In the study, the cats actually were so content that they gained weight.
Parents of children on the autism spectrum interested in adopting a cat should first consider whether a cat would be a good match for the child and family.
Carlisle explained that previous research found that younger cats interacted more with children with autism, concluding that looking for a younger cat with a calm and social temperament is where to start the search for a new furry friend who may lend a helping paw to an autistic child.
The study was co-authored by Rebecca A. Johnson, Ze Wang, Jessica Bibbo, Nancy Cheak-Zamora, and Leslie A. Lyons.