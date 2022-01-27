Tyler Haynes, 21, wakes up at 7:59 a.m. and makes himself a plate of waffles for breakfast, then leaves the dorm early so he doesn’t miss the bus to the class.
Tyler has autism and has completed the two-year component of the University of Missouri-St. Louis SUCCEED Program, a post-secondary program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
After completing the program, students may earn a Chancellor’s Certificate. Tyler is now a student of SUCCEED Plus, an extension of the program.
“Before SUCCEED, he was very dependent on us. The independence, the decision-making, the self-awareness was not there,” his mother, Tonya Haynes, said. “I never dreamed of him living away.”
SUCCEED is one of the 308 post-secondary noncredit programs nationwide designed to help students with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain academic, vocational and life skills to be competitive in the labor market and build themselves a career.
Founded in 2013 with 13 students from 18 to 25, SUCCEED now has 63 students without an age limit. It was recently one of 22 programs that received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand its activities. SUCCEED managed to increase the rate of employed students to 65% before the pandemic.
Getting a job can be difficult, but for those with disabilities, it is even more challenging. In 2019, only 19% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were employed, data from National Core Indicators shows.
Like any other student at UMSL, students with intellectual and developmental disabilities have classes but within a personal curriculum. Aside from attending traditional classes with general students, they are taught different life skills.
Independent living and vocational competency are the primary focuses of the program. Students learn how to solve interpersonal conflicts, form healthy relationships, manage their time and pay their bills.
After finishing these courses, every student is free to take any class that meets the prerequisite at the university and their educational goals.
Once students receives a Chancellor’s Certificate, they choose an individual path, applying either to an undergraduate degree or studying an additional year in a specific area with the possibility of having an internship.
Tyler has already completed two years of studies and taken classes in the areas of sports management, communication and art history. As a SUCCEED Plus student, he expanding his learning in the area of communication and taking a course on interpretation strategies.
“I like to learn about interpretation. We took some notes about the PowerPoint, and then we watched the video,” Tyler described what he likes about classes, not in a perfect way, but in the way people can understand.
Through this process, SUCCEED accommodates students with any help they might need while studying or applying for a job.
Tyler is now working at UMSL Recreation and Wellness Center once a week as a guest services attendant, where he learns skills needed in the labor force.
He lives in his dorm at UMSL, cooks, does his laundry and cleans the room by himself. He has his own debit card and makes his own decisions about buying what he needs.
Has he ever overspent?
“He has. He purchased a $300 pair of shoes on Amazon. And what did we talk about that, Tyler?” Tonya said.
“It was expensive,” Tyler answered. He learns the lesson and tries not to make it again.
His parents, Tonya and Teron Haynes had never dreamed that their son could do these things independently.
The biggest obstacle students with intellectual and developmental disabilities face is the lack of independence skills.
Wesley Dotson, director of the University of Missouri’s Applied Behavior Intervention Services program at the Thompson Center, says that some of the students never had an experience of shopping alone.
“I don’t know what to do,” students would call him from the grocery store asking for advice.
“Can someone come to pick me up? I don’t want to walk in the rain,” Dotson recalled one student’s request.
Parents play a significant part in being over-protective of their children. Tonya said she was overbearing with Tyler until she learned about his potential.
“SUCCEED lets students learn through the experience of failure,” said April Regester, associate professor at UMSL and one of the key people that made the $2.1 million grant for SUCCEED in 2020 possible.
“We call it ‘dignity of risk.’ We don’t want students all just to fail; we work them through that process of identifying what their needs are, what their strengths are, what are their weaknesses, so that they can navigate the world, learn how to get support when they need it,” Regester said.
SUCCEED Director Jonathan Lidgus said the program’s main purpose is to get the students involved in meaningful work.
“Not only to help students get a job, the goal is to help students get a job they would enjoy,” Lidgus said. “We believe that a student has to make self-determined decisions.”
After completing the required courses, students are employed in a variety of areas such as child care, recreational center employees, computer technicians, graphic artists, animal groomers and customer service agents.
Tyler’s father, Teron, said watching his son flourish in the SUCCEED program was tremendous. “It was the best decision we could have made.”
After Tyler’s diagnosis at 2, Tonya said it has been a long, difficult journey to provide a purposeful future for their son. With the SUCCEED program now acting as a guiding force in his life, the Haynes know he will live his life to its fullest potential.
During the first year at the university, Tyler would contact his parents to ask what to wear, what time he should leave for the class and what activities he could join.
“We are beyond that now,” Tonya said.
Tyler is popular on campus. He won the UMSL Homecoming Royalty Court competition in Spring 2021 after registering for the competition himself.
That was one of those unforgettable moments for his parents, knowing that he now can find his own way.
“Before, there was a great amount of uncertainty,” Tonya said. “Now we know that something is possible. His resume is now filled with the academic and social experiences that have positioned him well. He’s definitely appealing to potential prospective employers. SUCCEED has helped him to develop his own brand.”
Tyler and his family have already brainstormed what his life will look like after graduating from the SUCCEED program. He wants to work full-time at UMSL.
However, not every intellectual and developmental disabilities student has that opportunity since the program is not widely available.
All the post-secondary programs available now could serve only 6,500 students, according to a report of the Think College National Coordinating Center released in 2021.
Missouri has three programs that serve fewer than 100 students, although more than 1,000 students with intellectual and developmental disabilities are graduating from high schools every year.
“Proportionately, that’s just a tiny little drop in the bucket,” Dotson said.
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities face massive difficulties when they turn 22, he said..
“Literally, they graduate from public schools and services just go away, access to support goes away,” Dotson said. “We call it the cliff. Everything just falls off.”
The price to attend post-secondary education for students like Tyler also remains a challenge. Students within programs like SUCCEED do not qualify for traditional financial aid, so parents mostly have to look for private loans or scholarships.
ThinkCollege reports in 2019–2020 show that the program’s annual costs could be up to $73,000 per year, and that’s a huge financial challenge for families.
“But the return on investment is immeasurable, is priceless,” Tonya said.
People like Regester, Lidgus and Dotson are trying to secure funds from multiple directions, not to turn this program into one for upper- or middle-class families.
They work with legislators to put more money into the system. Dotson said they also try to work with the state agencies to fund programs with quality outcomes because there’s a tremendous amount of waste in the system. There are so few high-quality service providers who have evidence for positive outcomes.
More significant funding for such programs would also help to save money in the long term, he said. If students with disabilities become independent and are able to sustain themselves, the state does not need to support them financially.
“Not only is that individual student likely to get a job and live more independently, but you’re also taking a huge strain off the system,” Doston said. “It is a win-win for everybody.”
Regester and Lidgus agree that including individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in college positively impacts the university.
“There’s so much learning and growth that happen on a college campus,” Regester said.
However, there are still challenges to overcome. A 2020 study published in the academic journal Disability and Rehabilitation found that employers’ management practices, lack of vocation training and existing stigma are the three main barriers in participating or sustaining participation in the workplace for people with disabilities.
“The challenge is often about the perception of what’s possible,” Dotson said. “People might have a presumption that IDD people have a low IQ, and we couldn’t do anything about that. But we can change that with a program designed to teach them skills that are needed.”
Tonya said parents like her will have to continually fight back against social stigmas for a child’s freedom and independence.
“Don’t settle for what our children have historically been presented with. Push, push further beyond that,” she said.