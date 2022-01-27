Lauren Schoellhorn is preparing to teach three dozen students about consciousness in a psychology class at Eureka High School, 27 miles south of St. Louis.
Normally, the 10th-12th grade social science teacher stands in front of the class and delivers factual information. Instead, Schoellhorn shuts off the lights in the room, directs a flashlight beam toward the students and starts questioning them.
“If this is your consciousness, tell me what you recognize about consciousness?” she asks the students, narrowing the beam and then widening it.
After exchanging ideas, the teacher gives students notes and videos so they can learn new information and apply their classroom experience.
Schoellhorn has always believed there is a much better way to teach students than standing in front of the class while students listen and take notes, and become stressed about missing something important.
In September, Schoellhorn and six other Missouri teachers were announced as finalists for the 2021-2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. To become a finalist, teachers have to demonstrate excellence in teaching and positively impact students learning.
We interviewed her and two other finalists of the competition — Matt Good, debate teacher for Lee’s Summit West High School, and Rachel Hensley, the sixth and seventh grade gifted educator at Carl Junction School District — to hear from them what innovative ways of teaching they apply in classrooms and how to make students interested in learning.
Before coming to Eureka, Schoellhorn taught in a rural school in Jefferson County for three years. The teaching approach is different in the country and the city, but the need for social and emotional well-being is everywhere, regardless of the location.
“Gifted kids have higher levels of anxiety than most (students), and they’re overstressed and overtaxed because we pile the most on the people we think can hold the best,” Schoellhorn said. “There are more opportunities, but there’s also a lot more challenge.”
For this reason, the mental health of children and strong relationships with them becomes a priority in her class, and content becomes second.
Hensley, who teaches students who test academically in the top 5%, also agrees that relationships with children are a critical part of their academic success. Gifted students are often misunderstood in general education classes, she said, and knowing them personally helps to unleash their potential.
“When you have gifted students who are struggling with perfectionism, sometimes they would rather not turn in an assignment and get everything wrong than turn it in on time and get two things wrong,” Hensley said.
Both Hensley and Schoellhorn strongly object to strict deadlines. Removing the possibility of retaking or delaying an assignment prevents children from learning.
“I have very soft deadlines not to accommodate laziness, but to accommodate their ideas and creativity,” Hensley said.
Although she agrees it is harder for teachers with bigger classes to build strong relationships with everyone, she encourages all teachers to be flexible and open to student creativity.
“I will always allow them to do it their way,” Hensley said. “But I’ve known some teachers would say no, that’s not on the rubric.”
With 22 years of experience at school, Good said his approach to teaching has changed over time.
At the beginning of his career, he would concentrate on student achievement and debate awards. Today, even though the goal to develop great debaters remains important, Good tries to provide access for learning to as many students as possible.
“I think there are benefits to being involved in the activity, whether they ended up being a good debater or not,” he said. “I realized the debate is not just about winning. It’s about being in the place where you feel like you belong when you’re in school.”
During class, Good follows a particular method. First, he determines the fundamental things every debater should know. Then students learn about the construction of argument and effective ways of persuasion, and they apply the knowledge when participating in competitions.
To make these practices work, Good says, the class has to become a safe place where children feel being a part of the community.
“I always call it the schoolhouse,” Good said. “Every kid should have someplace in that schoolhouse and create some sort of connection to the place, where they say, ‘this is where I belong. This is where someone is glad to see me. This is where someone is going to speak to me, call me by my name and be glad that I’m there.’”
Teachers agree that changes in education are necessary, but only if they bring positive outcomes.
Curriculum innovation, including project-based content, can be relevant to children, Good said.
“That’s what we do in the debate classroom,” he said. But not those initiatives created only for a change.
For example, he opposes the idea of getting rid of the class bells, even though some call it a product of “the factory model of education.”
Schoellhorn encourages educators to start backward and first think about the result. Innovation does not necessarily mean being new, she said. It means being creative instead.
“In my entire classroom, I’ve got 16 desks, but I’ve got eight captain’s chairs and three couches,” Schoellhorn said. “If they’re comfortable, their consciousness focuses less on discomfort, and they’re more programmed to learn.”
Teaching online during the COVID-19 pandemic was critical for Schoellhorn to re-evaluate teaching methods and make the change she always wished for.
“This year, I have not lectured in front of a class at all. I provide recorded lectures instead,” she said. This way, children can listen and engage in discussion while being in class, and if needed, read and go through the recorded lecture at their own pace.
She also tries to use the same applications as students; she creates content on TikTok and shares them with kids.
“We can either fight it, or we can use it,” Schoellhorn said.
Hensley is reluctant to call herself innovative but rather a person who helps. “I would call myself flexible and a problem solver because we have a lot of problems here,” she said. “And I just try to come up with a solution. Day by day. That’s what I do.”
School in the U.S. has become much more than a place to acquire theoretical knowledge. Hensley says the school’s purpose is to raise citizens who can contribute to society, help each other and bring new ideas and development.
“I would rather have kind people than people who are making millions of dollars,” Hensley said.
Schoellhorn adds that many kids will not become the teachers of the specific subject, so educators have to give them more than theory.
“My job is to be a part of their journey on becoming who they’re going to be, creating confidence and seeing something in themselves,” she said.