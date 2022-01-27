Often, a parent’s first interaction with an elementary school teacher occurs when the student struggles academically or has behavior problems.
It shouldn’t be that way, said Tyler Smith, a senior research associate for the Missouri Prevention Science Institute.
“If that negative interaction is the first thing that happens, then that relationship tends to struggle more,” Smith said. “If parents and teachers have had a chance to interact before, they have kind of a more positive relationship.”
But some teachers struggle with how to communicate with families effectively.
“I was surprised to find that teachers don’t get a lot of specific training related to working with families,” Smith said.
The realization sparked his and four other researchers’ interest in building a training and consultation model called Supporting Teachers in Engaging Parents to help teachers effectively work with families to improve their children’s educational outcomes.
The researchers were awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in September. Keith Herman, Shannon Holmes, Wendy Reinke and David Aguayo are collaborating with Smith.
One study conducted in the U.S. in 2018 showed that families often remain excluded from strategies that can improve student academic outcomes or do not understand their role in a student’s learning process.
Even though families consistently reported that they wanted to collaborate, they believe the school doesn’t communicate, the study also indicated. Parents either lacked response from the school or received ambiguous information about engagement in the class events.
However, another study showed that teachers also might feel the lack of parents’ willingness to be involved in their children’s school lives.
A struggling student might not receive needed help, Smith says, not because parents or teachers do something wrong but because they do not communicate with each other or are not aware of the situation at home or school.
“If problems exist, definitely communication is key,” Smith said. “That can be from the parents’ perspective and the teacher’s perspective.”
“There’s tons and tons of research to show that when parents are involved in their kids’ education and when families and schools work together, it benefits kids tremendously.”
His experience working as a school psychologist, and seeing that parents and teachers working together can bring positive outcomes, only proved to Smith that training for teachers is necessary.
The program under development will consist of two main parts, teacher training and coaching models. First, elementary school teachers will receive base-level training in effectively communicating with parents.
Afterward, teachers will receive help from coaches and consultants to assess their strengths and weaknesses when communicating with parents. “Based on that, these consultants will help the teachers develop plans specific to their classroom,” Smith said.
Some coaches will work with teachers on general practices, while others will help educators with specific families or students who face academic or behavioral struggles at school.
The researchers started working on the project in August, and for the first two years, they will mainly work on further research to collect all the components needed in training and get feedback from people involved in the project.
Smith and his colleagues started putting the gathered material together and discussing the process with people who will be involved in the projects, such as school administrators, teachers, parents and researchers working within the same field. The goal is to receive feedback and improve the material until teachers start official training.
Researchers will improve the material and ask for feedback again until the third year of the grant, when teachers start receiving the training.
After two years, the new model will be tried in one school with one teacher. After the first try and further development, it will be tested again with 10 teachers during the third year. The project will be finalized with an extensive trial in which half the participants will work with coaches and the other half will be used as the control group.
So far, feedback about the material has been positive, Smith said, because most of the schools they are working with are interested in finding better ways to work with families.
“That’s been really exciting to see that schools really care about this and also the same for parents; they want their kids to do really well in school and have good relationships with teachers and with their school,” Smith said. “So far, it’s been a great process and learning experience.”
If the new model is effective, in the future Smith hopes to expand and apply it to schools beyond Missouri. Also, he wants to adapt the current model to middle and high school.