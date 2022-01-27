The pandemic has disrupted the lives of nearly everyone on the MU campus.
Students, faculty and staff are dealing with added stress from a crisis that has entered its third year.
COVID-19 has forced faculty to change their teaching methods with in-person, hybrid or fully remote classes on Zoom.
“That’s a lot of extra work, but we made it work,” said Ben Trachtenberg, associate dean for academic affairs in the MU School of Law
In March 2020 when classes moved online, faculty and students were unprepared, and many students had limited access to the internet.
“I had students who really were trying to share a broadband Wi-Fi connection with seven people, three adults with regular jobs and two high school students, two college students,” Trachtenberg said about those “extremely difficult” days.
Immediately, the law school changed grading to pass-fail instead of the normal letter grades to reduce the stress on both students and faculty.
Soon, the question of how to teach effectively emerged with a willingness to take risks and try new strategies.
Trachtenberg described the mindset this way: “‘I’m not exactly sure how it will work, but I know I can make it work.’ It’s the willingness to push the boundaries.”
Trachtenberg and others took a course on online teaching effectiveness offered by MU over summer 2020. “It was very helpful. It was valuable,” he said.
He designed a course over the summer, and based on student feedback, it worked, even though it wasn’t his dream course.
Now he’s recording his lectures to put on Canvas for students to access whenever they need them.
“I think the theme on campus was keep learning, keep teaching, keep learning,” said Victoria Mondelli, founding director of the Teaching for Learning Center at MU.
Mondelli emphasized that resilient design and resilient pedagogy means paying attention to learners, to colleagues and to the institution to have a better understanding and sensitivity about the learning environment.
“We have a lot of workshops and sessions,” Mondelli said. “The topics of online engagements, online assessments, alternative assessments, supporting students learning in the pandemic come up on any given day. Some of them deal with technology, but some of them are more about teaching, learning and connecting with students.
“There was an overarching theme for us. We called it pedagogies of care.”
Together with other colleagues, Mondelli has co-edited an open resources webpage that provides materials for educators. The center also has developed courses like “effective online teaching and learning practices,” recognized by the American Council on Education. In 2020-21, a total of 119 educators completed the course.
“I think the pandemic has taught us all that we are human beings teaching human beings as a whole person. Not just brains, but bodies and hearts and minds,” Mondelli said.
“That is what motivates us to say, ‘I’m going to design a more resilient course that gives students more choices.”
Mondelli has talked with professors who believe what they’re doing now is better than it was before the pandemic.
They are motivated to implement evidence-based practices that are more student-centered and more flexible, she said. They immediately see student engagement and learning improve. Student feedback is also positive.
In March, the University of Missouri System expanded its online education with a $20 million investment in infrastructure. MU is offering more than 260 online degree and certificate programs, with 22 new programs added last year.
Mizzou Academy, a global online and blended system that provides programming options for elementary, middle, and high school students, has its own way of building resilient pedagogy.
Kathryn Fishman-Weaver, the academy’s executive director, said that as early as March 2020, Mizzou Academy began getting phone calls about pedagogy and practice.
“School districts, individual schools were calling us and asking, ‘How do you do this? We’re about to pivot to online, and we need some tips.’ Those conversations are really important for our team. We do have some knowledge to share,” Fishman-Weaver said.
In the school year 2020-21, Mizzou Academy partnered with all of Boone County’s school districts to help mitigate educational disruptions, particularly in elementary and in some middle schools.
“We were very proud to partner with local schools, develop an innovative licensing program,” Fishman-Weaver said. “It was local classroom teachers who taught as they always have, who had the relationships with their students and their families and their school communities, and then used or adapted our curriculum that Mizzou Academy developed.”
Mizzou Academy also went global, partnering with schools in China, Vietnam, Brazil and Honduras to expand their educational opportunities. An elementary homeschool program was also launched last year to fill a specific need this year.
“We can use technology to collapse distances, to bridge across spaces,” Fishman-Weaver said. “Our team has spent more time in classrooms than ever before. Almost every day, someone from Mizzou Academy is visiting through Zoom or Teams or Google Meet a classroom interacting with kids, interacting with teachers.”
Now, researchers from Mizzou Academy are using this concept of connected teaching to think deeply about the next generation of educators and classrooms.
They’re using strategies that have always worked well: Relationships, high expectations, and student and teacher support. It’s also valuing and honoring local contexts and home communities.
They’ve heard from teachers and families that students who they weren’t sure would be successful in an online space were very successful, Fishman-Weaver said.
“I think that as a global learning community, we’re getting smarter about best practices and synchronous and asynchronous instruction. I feel hopeful for education,” she said.
Colman Mitchell contributed to this report.