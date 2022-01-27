Editor’s note: The Innovations in Education section was reported by a class of graduate students at the Missouri School of Journalism. Here’s what one student journalist had to say about the experience:
When thinking about innovation, many of us automatically think of technological developments. That was my first thought when I was told I had to write about innovations in education.
I immediately searched online for new technology being used in classrooms — interactive whiteboards, facial recognition and virtual reality were some of the examples that appeared first.
I decided that my first story was going to be about the use of facial recognition for online learning. “If I could only find which schools or universities are employing this technology in Missouri I would pursue this story,” was my immediate thought. But I couldn’t find any schools in Missouri using this technology.
One door closed, another opened: I began to research other types of innovation.
This search led me and my group of three colleagues to a small school in rural Plato, Missouri, to pursue a story about a new learning approach — teaching children how to be more social to create a sense of community in their classrooms.
Empathy, kindness and gratitude were tasks students as young as elementary schoolers were being taught with this “prosocial behavior” approach.
Although I thought it would be hard for young students to learn about this, to my surprise they understood what it all meant and were practicing it in their daily routines, giving their best to their classmates.
This new way of learning changed my perspective on what innovation in education meant.
It became clearer while covering this story that, although in many cases it includes the use of technology, innovation in education goes beyond that.
As I continued to research the rest of my articles, much of the coverage I found was targeted particularly toward robotics and other new equipment in schools. It led me to my second story.
This story is about the importance for students in rural schools to have the equipment to learn about STEM and their future career opportunities.
Even here, though, the tech wasn’t the most important aspect. As Brenda Thompson, a teacher from Skyline Elementary School, told me, these changes in education are also about making students motivated to come to class every day.
In this sense, innovation is as much about using every possible tool to help individuals think critically and motivate them to learn in different ways out of their comfort zone.
As one Skyline student told me, it’s all about using your imagination. And that can be fun.