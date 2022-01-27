More than three hours from the biggest cities in Missouri, past farm fields with grazing animals, a group of red brick buildings belonging to the Plato School District dominate the landscape.
But something here is different in this school district. Beyond the basic subjects, students learn how to help, share and comfort their classmates.
The teachers “have taught us to be kind to each other and not to disrespect our classmates,” said Josslyn Moore, 11.
If there is a disagreement among other classmates, “I would ask them about what is going on, and then I would try to help out any way I can,” said the sixth grader.
These selfless acts are part of the “prosocial education” being introduced in the Plato R-V School District in southcentral Missouri in hopes of creating a sense of community among the students.
Here’s how Hunter Wake, a first-grade student, defines the effort: If a classmate is feeling sad, you “make them feel better, you hug them and talk to them.”
Most people are familiar with the meaning of antisocial behavior, acts of aggression or aversive behavior that disrupt the functioning of society; prosocial is the opposite, said Christi Bergin, a professor of child development at MU working on the prosocial education project.
“We define it as any voluntary or intentional behavior that benefits other people,” she said.
Lockdowns due to COVID-19 last year limited the social interaction of students with other people for several months and made the need for training even more important.
“They haven’t been around a lot of students or out in public as much, so trying to help understand what is appropriate behavior and what it means to be a friend to someone is a little bit of a challenge for some of these kids,” said Kristy Graber, a Plato first-grade teacher.
Prosocial education was introduced in Plato School and two other districts two years ago under the project The Prosocial & Active Learning (PAL) Classrooms by Bergin and a group of researchers. The early training was limited to fifthgrade math and science classes.
“This year it is more promising,” said Morgan Breedlove, one of the first teachers who learned how to introduce students with social skills complementary to teaching the main subjects.
If you go to the Plato school today, you will see teachers in every grade encouraging their students to help one another and be aware of their actions in class.
For example, when Breedlove asked students in her family and consumer science class to share their expectations for working in a classroom for the rest of the semester, one of the students was constantly interrupting his classmates.
Her response was to ask the student if he believes that his comments were appropriate and prompted him to evaluate his actions.
Such interruptions are examples of the antisocial behavior that teachers are working on reducing to create a healthier learning environment.
“We were working on those, saying that ‘it is not appropriate first of all’ and ‘you are taking everybody else’s time,’ ” Breedlove said.
For Graber, the prosocial approach has also changed the way she interacts with her first grade students when they behave inappropriately. She said they help students “think through the process instead of just saying ‘you’re in trouble.’”
If a student pushes a classmate on the swings, with the prosocial approach, Graber would ask the student: “‘Was that a safe choice? How do you think that felt?”
“They react so much more positively,” said the first-grade teacher, who also took a master’s class in prosocial behavior. “If you just jump straight to punishment where they go sit (by) a pole or sit at recess time, that does not teach them anything, that just makes them upset usually. But if we talk through the reasons, they understand, ‘yes, that wasn’t the best choice,’ and usually, later on, we don’t see that again.”
Along with student receptiveness, Linda Meckem, the director of curriculum, instruction and grant management for the school district, said most teacher feedback has been positive.
“They want prosocial posters to hang in their classroom and to encourage their own behaviors and have references for the students, too.”
Bergin and the group of researchers this summer received two grants from the U.S. Department of Education: $2 million for a virtual ECHO platform to share this approach with other cities and states, as well as continuing funding on the $4 million PAL Classrooms project.
The ECHO platform allows experts in any field to virtually share best practices of work and knowledge with less experienced professionals.
“We are trying to figure out a way to make it available to teachers anywhere, and so we are experimenting with this ECHO model to see how that works,” Bergin said.
Schools are dealing with teacher burnout, Bergin said.
In 2017, the American Federation of Teachers’ Quality of Work Life survey revealed that 61% of educators feel stressed “often” or “always” at work, on par with that of physicians and nurses, according to a separate Gallup poll.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has gotten even worse.
“For most of our 3.2 million full-time educators in the United States, stress is at epidemic levels,” Sheila Ohlsson Walker, a senior scientist at the Institute for Applied Research in Youth Development at Tufts University, said last year in EdSurge.
“Student misbehavior is one of the chief causes of burnout in teachers,” Bergin said. “And when we help students behave in a more prosocial way, it reduces the burnout of teachers; it makes it more enjoyable and pleasurable to be a teacher.”
Children that behave in a more prosocial way and are surrounded by other prosocial kids and cooperate with other students, feel more comfortable, safer and happier at school, which results in earning better grades, Bergin said.
“This is particularly necessary for schools in rural areas, where students don’t have the experience to get along with different groups of people,” said Dakota Lavoie, a social studies teacher with the Plato School District.
“A lot of rural areas tend to be hard-headed,” said Lavoie, speaking also from his experience as a former student in a rural area not far from Plato.
Measuring change, though, is a challenge. Children tend to overestimate their manners as if they’re always being generous.
So Bergin’s researchers came up with an idea of a virtual reality game, called vSchool, to estimate the real effect of prosocial education. They received $2 million to develop this assessment.
Even though prosocial education at schools is still unfolding, Bergin is optimistic that this can be the turning point of the change in the education system.
“I think prosocial education should be implemented in every classroom, at every grade across the world,” Bergin said. “You know it benefits the students so profoundly, and it also benefits the teachers. There is really no reason not to be doing it.”