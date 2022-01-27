Duncan Chappell realized two years ago that he wanted to cultivate and harvest cannabis.
At the time, medical marijuana couldn’t be legally produced in the state, so he enrolled to earn a horticulture degree at Northwest Missouri State University.
That same year, the university partnered with the e-learning company Green Flower to offer a certificate in cannabis agriculture and horticulture.
“Oh, this is perfect. This is what I want to do,” was Chappell’s first thought when he received an email saying he could get the certificate while finishing his degree.
Months after finishing the program, he began to work at a cultivation facility, growing the plants and processing them.
More colleges and universities around the United States are offering programs about producing cannabis commercially after it became legal for medical purposes in more than half the United States and for recreational use in 19 states.
Along with the agriculture and horticulture pathway, the Northwest Missouri State University program offers three other specializations: cannabis health care and medicine, cannabis law and policy and business of cannabis.
Green Flower, a California-based training platform for cannabis education, has partnered with 13 other universities around the country to offer a six-month online program for cannabis professionals.
“We created this program as a response to many, many people in places where the industry is growing who wanted to hire people who knew about the industry,” said Daniel Kalef, the vice president for higher education at Green Flower.
Along with having skilled people joining the industry, certificates are intended for doctors, lawyers and other professionals.
“When you are in a legal state, there are so many types of things you have to deal with if you are in health care, government work or legal work,” Kalef said.
Because marijuana is still illegal under federal law, having this professional education can keep you out of trouble, he said.
“When managing your income, for example, you can’t put your money in a federally insured bank,” Kalef said. “Every normal aspect of any industry is actually challenging when it comes to cannabis.”
Cannabis is a relatively new industry in Missouri, opening its first medical marijuana dispensary in 2020 after it became legal in 2018 through a ballot initiative to amend the state constitution.
Under the law, qualified patients with physician authorization can receive identification cards that allow them or their registered caregivers to grow up to six marijuana plants and purchase up to 4 ounces of cannabis monthly from dispensaries.
Doctors in Missouri can recommend medical cannabis for any patient they identify as eligible. A cannabis health care and medicine certificate could be beneficial for health care professionals who need to better identify when to recommend the use of cannabis, Kalef said.
Since its medicinal legalization, the number of medical licenses and cards that are being approved in Missouri has been growing dramatically. Missouri now has more than 100,000 licensed, legal medical marijuana consumers in the state, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
As patient demand continues to grow, so does the cannabis industry.
“This is a new modern industry, a fast-growing industry for the state of Missouri,” said Jay Johnson, the associate provost for academic operations and development at Northwest Missouri State University.
Dispensaries and other cannabis companies, which have been operating for less than a year in Missouri, have had sales of more than $200 million, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“It is no longer the old images that we would have about cannabis,” Johnson said. “Now people see it as serious.”
As cannabis becomes more accepted, Northwest Missouri State University wants to lead the way.
“It is not something universities have typically done. We’ve been as an industry in higher education a little reluctant,” Johnson said.
At least one other university in Missouri is adjusting to the new market; Saint Louis University also offers certificates in the medical cannabis field, with training in cultivating, growing and producing cannabis.
Other universities such as Lincoln University, Southeast Missouri State University and the MU Extension program offer courses in the production and use of industrial hemp, which contains 0.3% or less THC, the component often used medically or socially.
Interested applicants for the Northwest Missouri State University cannabis program must be 18 years of age or older to enroll and are not required to have a high school diploma or any other credentials. Registrations for the cohort beginning in January are available on the university’s online site.
“Cannabis is here. We need to know about it, and we need to really make sure we are putting people out in the industry that are skilled,” Johnson said.