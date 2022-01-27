Mike Szydlowski’s job title is officially the science coordinator for the Columbia Public Schools. He trains teachers about the world of science, writes lesson plans, keeps up with assessments and purchases supplies.
A better job title, though, might be “supporter of wild ideas.”
Szydlowski’s day begins at the computer, checking to see if any science teachers have reached out about a current topic to use in a lesson plan that day.
“Sometimes they actually need something driven to them because they had this wild idea,” Szydlowski said.
It might have snowed that morning, and a teacher wants to do something outside with her kids about science.
“We want them to do that,” he explained.
Szydlowski will often plan other activities in advance. They might include a bird-banding field trip for second graders, overseeing a zoo inside Jefferson Middle School, invasive species removal on school grounds, spearheading the upcoming Boone County Nature School and taking fifth graders on an overnight trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park during the school year.
Yet his crowning achievement may be the annual Grand Teton/Yellowstone Science Adventure.
“I live in the Tetons for June,” he said. “It’s wonderful.”
He takes all interested middle school and high school students on a weeklong trip to the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, where the mountainous terrain is far from that of Missouri’s bluffs and river valleys.
There are two options:
Middle school students stay in heated dorms, have a chef on staff and hike 4-5 miles a day.
High school students looking for more adventure lodge in rustic tent cabins with no electricity and hike up to 13 miles a day to frozen lakes.
Szydlowski has been fine tuning and expanding this trip since his days at a previous school district.
The trip starts with a 24-hour bus ride from Columbia. The charter bus drivers are only allowed to drive a 10-hour run and must switch at stops along the way.
Szydlowski says it’s a logistical nightmare, but it means they can stay seven days in the national park instead of four days.
“I can’t imagine us renting enough rooms for 200 people at once, ‘’ Szydlowski said about the journey. “So instead we sleep on the bus. They really do sleep. It’s a horrible sleep, but we really do sleep and, and we get there groggy, but then we’ll get a good night’s sleep the next night.”
A trip like this may seem financially challenging to many parents, but cost is not an issue for an interested student, Szydlowski. Every year, there is a doughnut fundraiser where students sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts. If a student still cannot afford the expense, the cost will be covered through scholarships, sponsors and other fundraising.
“Mike makes being in education fun,” says Diana Demoss, principal at Fairview Elementary School. “He is focused on creating meaningful experiences for kids, and he just gets things done.
“What stands out most for me is that he doesn’t wait for others as they hem and haw about whether a project can happen,” she added. “If an idea is good for kids, if it means that kids are going to do science, if it means that kids are going to have fun while they learn, Mike starts working.”
Szydlowski advocates an approach to teaching that connects lessons to place. Community is at the heart of place-based learning and bridges science class with the real world.
Any teacher or school in the district wanting to incorporate science into a classrooms can do it, right now.
“We have place-based resources, lessons we’ve made for anybody to grab, so any one teacher can do it,” Szydlowski said.
“His focus isn’t really the approach of most traditional educators. He is less worried about specifics with grades but more concerned with connecting students to their surroundings and providing them with experiences that make them want to learn more on their own,” said Brian Earls, a fifth-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary.
“I knew from the first meetings I attended with him that he was different. His presentations are always active and engaging for teachers. Everyone was used to sitting and being bombarded with too much information. He is about minimizing information and maximizing experiences for teachers in all of his science meetings.”
Szydlowski is a former science teacher himself and tailors his interactions with his fellow teachers based on what they need, which may not the same for every teacher.
“Secondary teachers, they spent their entire college career learning to be a science teacher,” says Szydlowski. “They don’t need me coming and telling them about their science.
“What I will help train is new strategies on how to engage kids. In many cases, the kids are not the same. If they’ve been teaching 20 years, (I’ve been in education 23), the kids are not the same. Not having a classroom, I can get that professional development myself and share that.”
It’s entirely different for elementary teachers, he said, because they teach all subjects in one classroom.
“Elementary teachers got maybe one course in college on how to teach science and math and social studies and everything. So many times, kids don’t get science because the teacher was not comfortable with it. That’s where I come in, and I write lessons for them. We make assessments for them.
“However, when I say that I mean we don’t want them to be robots either. You are welcome to go find lessons you found at your own conference. You can go online, something you heard on the news, something you saw on Pinterest or Facebook. Do it.”
Szydlowski’s interest in science began on camping trips with his parents to state parks around Missouri. A self-declared pyromaniac, he would play with fire all night and explore rivers and forests during the day.
He wasn’t on a mission, he said. He loved being outside and finding plants and animals. It’s that love of being in nature without purpose that he hopes to give to students.