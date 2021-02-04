Sweat and stress are often linked in autistic children.
But because some of these children are nonverbal, they cannot always articulate their frustration, which can lead to problem behavior that caretakers cannot accurately predict.
Bradley Ferguson, an MU assistant research professor in health psychology, radiology and the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, wanted to see if stress could be detected by sweat levels before problem behavior occurs.
He conducted a study where eight boys, ages 13 to 20, wore wristbands to monitor their sweat levels in a classroom setting throughout the day. An increase in sweat often coincided with a spike in stress, meaning a behavioral problem could likely be detected before it occurred.
Ferguson wanted to improve the quality of life for families like Alicia Brewer Curran’s. Her 20-year-old son, Sam, has been diagnosed with severe autism spectrum disorder.
Sam doesn’t have good verbal skills and can be highly aggressive, observed his mother, who is director of operations at the University of Missouri’s ECHO Autism program. Additionally, he has psychiatric and medical conditions.
“He is totally unable to tell me if he’s mad,” she said. “The only way I know he is mad is typically through some sort of problem behavior.”
Since her son cannot always communicate his feelings, Curran said she may not understand what triggers the problem behavior.
“It would certainly benefit my family to know if he’s stressed, so I can try to intervene before it becomes a problem.”
A decade of research into severe autism led Ferguson to collaborate with the Center for Discovery in Hurleyville, New York. The study, “Examining the Association Between Electrodermal Activity and Problem Behavior in Severe Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Feasibility Study,” was published in September 2019 in the journal, Frontiers in Psychiatry.
In 2019, Ferguson placed the eight boys in his study within a general classroom setting, a lab school in The Center for Discovery. It was equipped with microphones, cameras in the ceiling and a skilled staff.
The boys lived on campus and attended class Monday through Friday, “just like any other child going to school,” Ferguson said.
“It’s a very naturalistic classroom environment,” he added.
The children wore wristbands to monitor their sweat levels as they faced everyday tasks in the classroom. Two sensors rested against the skin to detect the sweat.
“Since sweat is comprised mostly of water, and water conducts electricity, basically, when an individual starts sweating more, you’re increasing the connectivity of those two electrodes,” Ferguson said.
Researchers were thus able to collect data that correlated an increase in sweat level with the occurrence of a problem behavior. Sweat levels in the boys tended to rise right before a problem behavior, which could trigger an intervention.
“They couldn’t necessarily communicate and say, ‘Hey, I’m getting stressed out. I really need a break,’” Ferguson said. “But their bodies would tell us that by sweating, and so their bodies could communicate with us.”
Intervention strategies might include taking a break or giving the child access to something they like, such as a game or a teddy bear. In severe cases, medication might dampen a stress response.
“The goal of this research is to try and stop these problem behaviors before they ever occur — which ultimately will increase the quality of life,” Ferguson said.
Intervening before an outburst can also help caregivers monitor and control the situation, said David Beversdorf, who has worked with Ferguson on the research.
Beversdorf is a professor of radiology, neurology and psychological sciences at the University of Missouri, principal investigator of the MU School of Medicine Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory and the William and Nancy Thompson endowed chair in Radiology.
“That may have implications for how to avoid behavior outbursts and it may be very helpful in managing these folks, whether that’s a behavioral intervention or some pharmacological approach,” he said.
There are different biological subtypes of autism that researchers do not fully understand, and sweat bands may be “one possible window” into understanding them, Beversdorf said.
“We know their biological subtypes because there are so many genes and other causes, and every time you try to treat them with a certain medication, a certain subset responds really well and another doesn’t respond at all, and you don’t know why,” he said.
Researchers are now developing a way to create apps that will communicate with the devices, Ferguson said. They are also creating apps that “listen in” on a child’s social interactions and collect physiological data and heart rate variability, a measure of the stress response.
“The goal is basically for the student or the patient to just wear the watch, and the app will take care of the rest,” he said.
With Ferguson’s device, teachers would have the same ability as guardians in knowing when a child may need a break, Curran said.
“It would be wonderful for Sam to have a tool that could supplement his communication because he cannot tell you when he’s stressed,” she said. “I see this as a great promise to be able to supplement what he lacks, to make people aware that he’s stressed and there could be some problem behavior.”
Eventually, Ferguson said they’ll be able to send reports to parents or teachers via email or through the app. This way, guardians can monitor the summary statistics and understand a child’s stress levels and the settings that are most likely to cause a problem behavior.
Apps may also be able to alert a parent, teacher or caregiver to an increase in stress to allow intervention before a problem behavior occurs.
“The whole reason that we’re doing this is because we want to help not only the kids with autism but their families,” Ferguson said.
“Problem behavior isn’t just something that affects the child. It also affects parents, caregivers…people working at these facilities, as well as other patients that are in the area around these individuals.”
Ferguson wants to make the technology readily available for anyone who needs it, not just those affected by autism. It could be an alert to anxiety or simply remind someone to take a break.
Curran said she would love to have an indicator that reports the quality of an experience, since her son cannot tell her whether he had a good or bad day. The device would also be helpful for other providers to know when he needs to take a break.
“That could be huge,” she said. “Not only for Sam, but for the people that work with him.”