Researchers at MU are looking for a way to develop a “smart” face mask that can monitor vital signs based on the nature of a cough.
The smart mask is lightweight, breathable and relies on a battery-free radio frequency transponder, said Zheng Yan, an assistant professor at MU who is working with his team to help develop this innovation.
This differs from traditional smart devices that typically use on-chip sensors. Using an electric patch to monitor health belongs to a field called bioelectronics, which uses wearable technology to alleviate health issues.
The smart mask can wirelessly monitor cough frequencies to give physicians a tool to watch disease development and provide timely interventions.
It can be used for other purposes, such as making sure a mask is being worn properly during a pandemic.
By monitoring coughs and mask-wearing practices, the mask may help contain the transmission of a virus and identify wearers who are contagious.
To develop the smart mask, researchers used an electronic patch that can be attached to a mask with a circuit and antenna made of conductive material on a soft, air-permeable base.
The electronic patch has two tree-shaped antennae that can receive a resonance frequency signal from an external source and send double-frequency signals out to a receiver.
The resonance frequency fluctuates depending on the distance between the antenna and the human body. When people cough, the airflow will blow the antennae away from the face.
So, every time a patient coughs, the fluctuating frequency allows medical professionals to monitor the changes.
Monitoring this data can help doctors understand the process and degree of a patient’s disease and provide more targeted treatment.
This same concept of changes in face to antenna distance can be used to identify proper mask placement.
The research team is also working on making the smart mask more affordable to the average consumer, both for one-time and frequent use. The materials in the mask are inexpensive, said Yun Ling, a member of the research team.
“We’re working now to achieve the scalable fabrication to lower their cost so that it can be a one-time use, but it can definitely still be reusable if you want,” Yan said.
The researchers plan to continue developing the mask and assess its commercial possibilities.
“In the next phase, we plan to continue to optimize device performance and its commercial possibilities. It will then apply for FDA approval for clinical use, which may need several months to a couple of years,” Ling said.
Ling was responsible for the material and development and testing area while Zhilu Ye of the University of Chicago was in charge of radio frequency technology-related testing.
The project was conducted at Lafferre Hall, the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering building at MU.
Other researchers on the time involved in the project include Minye Yang, Liang Zhu, and Yadong Xu.