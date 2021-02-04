After the first U.S. coronavirus cases were reported in January, nursing homes were among the hardest hit.
By the end of 2020, at least 126,000 coronavirus deaths had been reported among residents and employees of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to the Long-Term Care COVID Tracker.
“Less than 1% of America’s population lives in long-term care facilities, but as of Jan. 7, this tiny fraction of the country accounted for 37% of US COVID-19 deaths,” according to the tracker data.
Given the ages of residents, typically ranging from 65 to 85, nursing homes were labeled high-risk facilities by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To help the more than 500 nursing homes across Missouri navigate the complications of the pandemic, two associate professors at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing have teamed up with other health organizations to collect and share best practices.
Since mid-November, associate professors Lori Popejoy and Amy Vogelsmeier, among others, have been working with the Missouri Telehealth Network to support nursing homes through a collaboration called Project ECHO. The idea is to help nursing homes learn what has worked well elsewhere to protect residents and staff.
At least 130 nursing homes across Missouri have participated in Project ECHO, harnessing the wisdom and experience of medical consultants to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
Groups of nursing homes are paired with hub members who are experts in their fields, including hospital directors, advanced practice nurses, physicians and social workers.
Each group meets virtually once a week for 90 minutes to learn about quality improvement and COVID-19 management in other Missouri nursing homes. Staff members are encouraged to tell stories and share their concerns.
The effort is starting to gain momentum, especially now that the COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes has become well-established. It wasn’t immediately apparent that these facilities would be dealt such a knock-out blow.
“Although the first U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 was in a nursing home in Washington, there was little conversation about nursing homes in the news,” Popejoy and Vogelsmeier explained.
The CDC ordered nursing homes to maintain an inventory of personal protective equipment, but these facilities were not prioritized in the supply chain at the beginning of the pandemic.
When the virus began to spread, personal protective equipment became hard to find. Widespread panic led to mass purchases of protective equipment without the realization that it would deprive health care workers of necessary gear.
Doctors and nurses struggled for months to reuse masks, gowns and even medical equipment because of the shortage.
“We were seeing our staff, our nurses, in facilities with active COVID cases with cloth masks or worse, paper towels and rubber bands,” Popejoy said.
Vogelsmeier said one nursing home shopped at hardware stores to find rain jackets and construction masks when there were no supplies. Some health care workers made gowns out of trash bags.
As nursing home staff quickly became overwhelmed, employees began to leave their jobs out of fear and fatigue.
“People have quit, have walked off the job, because they don’t want to be tested anymore,” Popejoy and Vogelsmeier said. “This is a high-risk thing for them, a high-risk area to work, and they’re tired.”
COVID-19 restrictions began to take a toll, too. Nursing homes are designed to have a home-like atmosphere where residents can socialize, participate in activities and meet with visitors. But the open design and social aspect of these facilities raised serious red flags in the middle of the deadly virus outbreak.
“[Allowing visitors] came to a screeching halt. Instead of people being social, they were all isolated in their rooms ... with all the risks of social isolation, not just from an emotional and psychological standpoint, but from a physical standpoint, too,” Popejoy said. “They’re in their beds and chairs, not walking and really having limited staff contact.”
Visitors play a crucial role in nursing homes, and barring them from access has negatively affected residents, she said.
According to The Washington Post, visitors serve as care monitors and caregivers for nursing home residents. They make sure their loved ones eat, communicate with the staff, and receive daily hygiene and dignified engagement.
Family members are often the first to spot changes in someone’s condition. With residents isolated in their rooms, more time and effort has been required to promote eating, exercise, social experiences and more.
Monitoring exposure to those commuting from outside the facility also became an issue.
“As much as you can try to shut the world out of a nursing home, people have to still come in and take care of them,” Vogelsmeier said. “And it was the people coming in who were a big contributor to the positive cases that we’re developing.”
Project ECHO has addressed these problems by giving nursing homes across the state more tools to control the spread and impact of the virus.
Staff at most nursing homes in Missouri must be tested at least twice a week to ensure they are not bringing COVID-19 or other illnesses into the buildings.
Within a building, units or floors may be designated for COVID-19 patients, allowing them to be isolated from healthy residents. Plastic barriers and doors can also be hung throughout a building to shut hallways and control movement during the day.
Popejoy said she has seen the payoff already. One nursing home staff member told her, ”You always said it was coming, and I said, ‘No, we’re gonna keep it out.’ And then it came. But now I know what to do, and I can handle it.”