In partnership with MU, a start-up company is pioneering a promising treatment for cachexia, a metabolic disorder that occurs with other chronic conditions and impacts many cancer patients.
Currently, there is no effective treatment for this disease. This drug has been effective in animal trials, which were conducted in partnership with the Veterinary Health Center at MU. It has been approved by the FDA to begin human clinical trials, and it has a number of potential applications.
While cachexia is often found in cancer patients, it is also associated with other diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic heart failure and AIDS.
According to 2020 guidelines published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, there are no specific drug treatments recommended for the treatment of cancer cachexia.
Current treatment approaches include dietary counseling and other methods to stimulate appetite. McCarty explains that while there is medicine that can help a patient gain weight, these medications and other behavioral interventions are just symptom management.
Ken Gruber came to MU in early 2011 with an idea for a promising treatment that he hoped could help treat cachexia with his one-man biomedical company, Tensive Controls.
After years of academic research and 10 years at the National Institutes of Health, he secured funding from an NIH program called Small Business Innovation Research.
Gruber is also an adjunct professor of medical pharmacology and physiology and an investigator at the Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center at MU.
When he came to MU as a research partner, he gained access to the university’s research facilities, and his company received an offer to rent space at the MU Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center.
Gruber said this offer to a small outside company is somewhat unusual for a university research incubator, but access to the resources at MU made all the difference.
“That means the day I came here, I had the abilities of a midsize pharmaceutical company,” Gruber said. “That really exploded us.”
Tensive Controls, now operating under the name Endevica Bio, has grown to a staff of seven and has picked up more investors. It continues to receive NIH funding as the drug candidate makes significant progress.
It is a peptide drug, which has a special type of versatility, according to Gruber. Peptides are small chains of proteins that exist naturally in many forms in all organisms.
Peptide drugs are molecules created to imitate these small chains of proteins. The first peptide drug was insulin, which was used medically as far back as 1922.
With new technologies available to synthesize these molecules becoming available in the last 50 years or so, research around peptide drugs has revealed a number of possible applications.
One of the benefits of peptides, according to Gruber, is that they are easier for the body to eliminate and are therefore much less toxic than other small-molecule drugs.
It is a complex disorder, but it results in loss of muscle mass and extreme weight loss. A patient with cachexia is more likely to die than a patient with the same chronic disease but without cachexia.
Brittany McCarty is a physician at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center who specializes in hospice care and palliative medicine. This means that she works with patients who have complicated, serious illnesses that result in a shortened life expectancy to manage symptoms and make plans for end-of-life care.
“Cachexia is a sign for me that those diseases have reached an end stage. Universally, it’s a poor prognostic indicator,” McCarty said.
Jeffrey Bryan is the head of veterinary oncology at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. He worked with Gruber to conduct animal trials with Endevica Bio’s drug candidate.
Much of Bryan’s work involves running treatment trials with dogs and cats with cancer. The insights from this research can help inform potential treatments for human cancer patients.
Comparative medicine such as this can be helpful because treatment guidelines for animals are more flexible and it is easier to use experimental treatments. Certain diseases that are rare in humans (making it hard to find enough subjects to conduct research) are also more common in dogs.
In this case, Endevica Bio’s drug candidate showed promising results, according to both Gruber and Bryan, in bringing underweight dogs back to health.
As they head into clinical trials, they are hopeful it will be equally helpful for human patients. Bryan is thankful for the vet center clients who agree to participate in these experimental treatments.
“We have a clientele that is honestly quite altruistic,” he said. “Many of our patients are enrolled in trials not only to benefit them, but the family likes the idea that their dog’s misfortune could lead to better outcomes for others, dogs and people. It’s very heartwarming.”