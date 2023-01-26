Today, 3D printing can make objects that save and improve lives — prosthetic limbs for humans and animals; spacers for human spines; ventilators for COVID-19 patients; and skin for burn victims.
“I have two 3D printers in my house right now running and printing off whatever I want,” said Andrew Dove, CoreLink Surgical research and design engineer. “So, it’s a cool technology and I think the more people get into it, the more it brings manufacturing into your own home. There’s a lot of power in that.”
In the next five to 10 years, 3D printing will be enhancing its technology in the fields of medical and surgical procedures.
The company CoreLink Surgical helps provide surgeons with implants and instruments to use while doing surgery on the spine. The goal is to fixate the spine and create a cast around the spine to stabilize it.
One focus is degenerative disc disease, where the intervertebral disc is affected from the wear and tear of the body. The degenerative disc disease is a shock absorber of the spine, and as the spinal vertebrae become closer together, back pain is the result.
CoreLink Surgical uses 3D printing to make devices known as cages for the spine. These inner body spinal cages are metal spacers that fill the area the intervertebral disc used to occupy in the spine. The surgeon will install a metal spacer that eventually latches onto two vertebrae.
When making outer or inner body devices out of 3D printing, the most important thing for the human is to be comfortable, Dove said. Printing a limb is different than printing a traditional prosthetic limb, for example.
According to Dove, “3D-printed limbs are not currently as good as traditional manufactured prosthetics or devices.” 3D printing is also less expensive than making a professional prosthetic, which means requirements for the 3D printer will not provide as much strength as a traditional prosthetic.
One of the latest innovative improvements in 3D printing devices and CoreLink Surgical is in the software. For example, new software can show when warping occurs to the object being printed, when one side of an object peels up from the printer.
The MU 3D Printing Club is currently using Solid Works software to build a prosthetic leg that can accommodate most anyone and doesn’t fall apart. A prosthetic limb can sometimes be uncomfortable, depending on the size of the model.
“We want to have a good model leg that fits the person and doesn’t hurt the person when they are wearing the prosthetic,” said Vishvi Aurora, secretary for the club.