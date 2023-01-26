Your daily interactions with technology — from opening the fridge to making lunch, loading the dishwasher, driving a car to work or calling a friend on your smartphone — are possible, thanks to semiconductor chips.
These almost invisible pieces of silicon ensure that you have computing power inside your tech.
First introduced at the beginning of the 20th century, the semiconductor market size is around $574 billion and projected to grow 2½ times by 2029.
For the past 10 years, two MU engineers have been working to speed up the process of semiconductor manufacturing. Matt Maschmann and Matthias Young developed an approach that would make manufacturing more straightforward by removing some of the synthesis steps.
“It’s essentially like building a city on a nano scale,” Young said. “And there’s all the complexities that you would see in a city’s architecture. We have a new way of paving roads.”
Manufacturers use various layers of nanoscale stencils to pattern materials onto chips, making the process sequential. Maschmann and Young use an electron beam to create the patterns directly on the surface, eliminating the middleman.
The researchers work on the project independently, without any grants.
“Before we started the project, we knew that if it was successful, we’d have a technique that would be potentially adopted by the semiconductor industry and there could be quite a big impact there,” Maschmann said.
“The compelling nature of the potential impact kept us going.”
The engineers have made a lot of progress and finalized their proof of concept, but more needs to be done to offer the project to the industry.
“There are a lot of steps between now and an industrial scale tool that can be used for semiconductor manufacturing,” Young said.
The team doesn’t have a dedicated student working on it, so the development was a bit slow.
Maschmann and Young had undergraduate students help with the research, but no one was permanent. Since 2018, Gordon Koerner, an engineering graduate student, has joined the team and does most of the hands-on work with the microscope.
“I’m better at working with my hands,” Koerner said. “I’ve always been interested in the materials that make computers work, and I’ve been interested in advancing those materials.”
Koerner works with the electron microscope and the samples. In order to use the multimillion dollar microscope, which the team has repurposed for their project, he has to make prior reservations and spend around 40 minutes preparing and setting up the technology for the experiments every time.
Semiconductor supply requires a complex procedure, ranging from design to packaging. Most of those steps are centered within one or two organizations.
For example, ASML is the only one capable of producing the machines meant for manufacturing the most advanced chips.
Similarly, companies from Taiwan and South Korea make up almost 80% of semiconductor manufacturing in the world. With rising tensions between China and Taiwan, the global economy is at risk of facing damages in billions of dollars.