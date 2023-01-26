A new study out of MU suggests that most people overlook a new tool that has been incorporated into newsrooms across the country — artificial intelligence.
This comes during a time when Americans have expressed an increasing distrust of the media they consume. Popular complaints describe the news industry as unfairly biased, swayed by commercial interests, or motivated by profit.
However, AI-produced content is not on the radar of most media consumers, and there is growing concern that they will feel misled by the time it is fully incorporated into the journalistic process.
MU researchers Chad Owsley and Keith Greenwood conducted a study looking into the ability of individuals to recognize the difference between news stories written by humans and those produced by AI. Their research showed that, to most people, the difference isn’t noticeable.
“The technology has improved to the point that we can’t do any better than a simple guess — ‘Was this human written or machine written?’” Owsley said.
Only 48% of participants in the study could say with certainty that they had read or seen information about AI in the last year. With this lack of engagement, it is not surprising that many are unaware of and unable to identify AI-produced content.
Also, 75% of subjects did not believe that AI technology would be able to produce content that could mirror the skills of a human writer.
Artificial intelligence, or AI, has existed in some form for more than 70 years. In 1950, early computer scientist Alan Turing developed the Turing Test. The experiment tested a subject’s ability to differentiate between human-composed messages and those composed by a machine.
Turing defined AI for a programmed machine that could convincingly think and act like a human. More current models aim to create systems that can learn, think, and act rationally. This has led to practical applications of artificial intelligence that are reinventing technology across multiple industries.
The MU study addresses the fact that the general public’s understanding and awareness of AI has not caught up to the science.
“A lot of times, innovations get adopted without really understanding the context or the use or what the public might want,” Greenwood said.
At this point, newsrooms are mostly using artificial intelligence for factual, data-driven pieces like sports recaps and economic financial analyses.
It is more difficult for a computer to replicate the complex reporting and writing that is at the heart of journalism. This includes human interest stories, profiles and investigative reporting, all essential to the journalistic profession.
Elizabeth Stephens, executive editor of the Columbia Missourian and Missouri Community Newspaper Management chair, said the Columbia-based paper has not yet incorporated artificial intelligence into its newsroom. Thanks to the Missourian’s affiliation with the university, it is not facing the shortage of staffers that has hindered other local news outlets.
However, Stephens has not ruled out a future foray into AI. “We consider the Missourian to be a lab for the industry, and so there would be an opportunity for us to try it, give some best practices, and see what we get out of it.”
Artificial intelligence technology is continuing to develop at a rapid pace. It is conceivable that at some point in the future, AI could be sufficiently advanced enough to write creatively.
Owsley, however, isn’t worried: “Other industries have moved over to an automatization process, and all that does is alleviate the pressures on human resources.”
“I see it as ‘let’s free up a reporter so they can dig deeper and get a better report out of city council or do that investigation,’” Stephens said.
At a time when trust in journalism is declining, it is imperative that newsrooms are transparent about their use of AI.
“I would hope that news outlets would use it responsibly and make sure that it doesn’t turn into something that, even by mistake, is somehow furthering misinformation,” Stephens said.
Greenwood said: “How do we communicate to the public, ‘this is necessary, usable, credible information, and we’re very careful about what we do in your interests?’”
The modern news environment is also increasingly self-selective. Researchers speculate that artificial intelligence could be employed on the consumer side to give them even more power over what sources and information they consume.
Unless AI is specifically programmed to provide a mix of viewpoints, this could exacerbate the fragmentation of news consumption.
So, what does this mean for the future of journalism? Will artificial intelligence make journalism more efficient, or will consumers be put off at the thought of robot-produced news?
Greenwood believes it all depends on the application. “What serves the public,” he said, “but what responsibilities do news organizations have to tell the public about how this information is being created and presented?”
Time may reveal the effects that artificial intelligence will have on the profession of journalism.
“There’s a lot of research that can be done to explore how people react or interact or perceive the content that’s created,” Greenwood said.