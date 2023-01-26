Spot, the robotic dog, can do many things — fetch, speak and detect radioactive substances, to name a few.
However, MU engineering students and faculty believe this mechanical canine is capable of more than a few tricks.
Undergraduate students want to upgrade Spot’s artificial intelligence and functionality through the Information Technology Program’s collaborative approach to studying and improving autonomous systems.
Through the university’s Autonomous Systems Lab, collars and tennis balls are replaced by complex software to train Spot to perform better than the average dog.
“It’s an intelligent industrial machine,” said Kristofferson Culmer, director of the Autonomous Systems Lab and assistant professor of professional practice for the IT program.
“So, with limited or no human involvement, there are a multitude of things that you can do by exploiting the robot’s capabilities.”
Ameren partnership
In the program’s newest partnership with Ameren, a power company in Missouri, Spot is learning how to navigate parts of the nuclear industry where humans physically cannot go.
“You can send Spot into an environment, have it either controlled or autonomous, and then collect hotspot data to put that data in front of the people who need to make the relevant decisions,” Culmer said.
While Spot is not actively assessing radiological environments yet, engineers at Ameren’s Callaway Energy Center said possibilities for the robot’s potential are endless.
The partnership with the university is in a period of brainstorming, said Sarah Kovaleski, director of transformation and innovation at Ameren.
“One of the great things about partnering with the university is that together, we can customize the applications for Spot,” Kovaleksi said. ”We can develop additional programming or customize different tools to allow Spot to do that specific work for us.”
Robotic dog benefits
Besides environment assessments, Ameren hopes Spot will improve equipment reliability and efficiency by monitoring Callaway’s machinery through a time-based maintenance strategy, which could provide some added benefits for the company and its customers.
“Just like you get your car’s oil changed every 3,000 miles or 5,000 miles, through improved equipment monitoring with the support of Spot, we may be able to extend out the maintenance intervals on certain pieces of equipment, which in the end is a resource and a cost-saving effort for us and for our customer,” said Michael Hoehn II, director of nuclear engineering, design and projects at Ameren.
Other research initiatives in the university work toward giving Spot more slack on the leash.
Students and faculty control the robot using a large hand-held controller or a laptop, but an iOS and Android application are in the works to walk Spot via smartphone.
With this upgraded control system and a few other perks, the IT Program hopes Spot can give an autonomous tour of campus by the end of the 2023 spring semester.
“We have students working on the mobile app, we have students working on Spot’s navigation system implementing GPS, we also have students who are working on more machine learning aspects of Spot where we want Spot to be able to respond to voice commands and gesture commands,” Culmer said.
Working with Spot
Grant Richardet, a sophomore majoring in information technology, said he spends as much time as he can in the Autonomous Systems Lab to work with Spot. He and a team of other student engineers are developing Spot’s new mobile application to transfer the robot’s controls onto an iOS device.
“Spot is the reason why I got into research,” Richardet said.
After approximately a month of writing code and testing software, Richardet successfully programmed a Spot model to play fetch. Using an additional arm attachment, the robot can find an object (usually a dog toy) and bring it to Richardet upon command.
“I was excited honestly because it was frustrating,” he said. “I knew how it was supposed to work and how it would work.”
Learning opportunities
The robotic dog first gained local notoriety in 2021 with a pre-programmed, choreographed performance alongside the university’s marching band and the Golden Girls during a halftime show.
The program acquired its first of two Spot models from Boston Dynamics, a robotics company, in December 2020.
“We realized that autonomous systems are kind of the next wave of technology in the future,” Culmer said. “We wanted to equip our students with the opportunity to learn and enhance their skills in the area of autonomous systems.”
The first model, slick in a yellow-and-black paint job, was purchased with gift funds from the university’s engineering program. Soon afterward, the program received a grant from the university president’s office to bring another Spot home.
The base model, Spot Explorer, costs $75,000, with the newest enterprise model cashing out at $100,000. Culmer says those numbers pale in comparison to Spot’s abilities.
“If you’re an energy company, a nuclear power plant, $100,000 on a piece of equipment isn’t that much money, especially when the potential life-saving capabilities of the robot are taking people out of danger,” Culmer said.
Hoehn II said he feels a sense of pride working with the university as an MU alumnus himself, and he plans on continuing to partner with students in the future.
“We’re supporting them, they support us, and ultimately, the students get their value from that,” Hoehn II said. “It gives you it kind of gives you some new energy, new life working with the students and seeing the optimism for the future.”
Community outreach
Besides dancing on football fields and touring a college campus, Spot is a tool for community outreach and early technology education. Undergraduate students visit several primary schools in Columbia to present the university’s research in autonomous systems while simultaneously inspiring future engineers.
“If you’re a university, you have a responsibility to educate not just your students, but to provide a benefit for the community that you are located in,” Culmer said.
Recently, students took the robotic hound duo to the St. Louis Zoo and attended an event with the university’s Alumni Association. Spot also joined students, faculty, and community members during Deck the Columns, a beloved holiday tradition on campus.
Added technology
This man’s best friend is not the only technology developed out of the Autonomous Systems Lab. Students work with drones and other artificially intelligent robots — like Roombas, the household smart vacuums. The lab also hosts the university’s robotics student group, which regularly works with Spot.
“Providing students an opportunity to learn, to investigate, to grow with the technology that we have is really the focus of the lab,” Culmer said. “It’s autonomous systems in general, right?”
Currently, students and faculty in the IT Program are prioritizing the latest developments to expand Spot’s functionality. Once these projects successfully come to fruition, Culmer said the possibilities are endless for what students can think of for Spot to do.
Still, the robot has its limits. Unlike most dogs, Spot cannot run or jump or climb fences. Culmer said the point of this cutting-edge technology and the Autonomous Systems Lab is to encourage students to think creatively so they can avoid these limitations.
“Not very many students can say they built applications using the Spot robot,” he said. “Who would have ever thought a Spot robot would have potentially given a tour around a university campus?”