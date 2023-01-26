Medicine makes miracles, but miracles take time. The COVID-19 vaccine, for example, was developed less than a year after the pandemic began — a staggering accomplishment.
What the headlines don’t always show is that the vaccine breakthrough would have been impossible without the foundation of decades of research by many different scientists around the world.
Esma Yolcu, a professor of child health in the MU School of Medicine with expertise in molecular microbiology and immunology, uses this as an example of why health scientists have to work together.
Yolcu is a member of the team of researchers at the new NextGen Precision Health building, which tries to create an ideal environment for collaborative research to happen, aiming to advance precision health, a more personalized approach to health care.
Her research focuses on the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including Type 1 diabetes, but it can also be applied to cancer research. Both diabetes and cancer are important priorities in the research happening at NextGen.
Research is often like putting together a puzzle. Solving complex problems requires piecing together bits of insight from different experts and studies. If you put more experts closer together, you increase the chance of colliding with someone who can help you solve the problem you are working on.
“Living under the same roof increases your interaction chances more than living even a couple of buildings away,” Yolcu said, “that’s how innovation usually comes about.”
This is the idea behind NextGen, and more than a year after the building opened, members of the research team testify to the difference that it makes.
Yolcu came to Missouri in 2020 with a group of researchers (including her husband, Haval Shirwan), from the University of Louisville in Kentucky. MU had many resources that they didn’t have access to in Louisville.
For example, they needed “large animal models” (anything bigger than a rodent) to conduct their studies. Most important, however, her team wanted to be a part of NextGen and the access it gives to a network of researchers across campus and across the country.
In many ways, NextGen aims to bridge the gap between the scientists conducting research and the patients who are meant to benefit from it.
“Bench to bedside” is the catchphrase used by researchers. It refers to the importance of communication and collaboration among lab scientists and doctors with immediate access and knowledge of patients’ needs.
This is why research hospitals exist, and part of the goal of NextGen is to bring the two spheres of research and clinics closer together. Proximity makes a difference.
“Sitting here at the same table and discussing face to face has power, rather than doing it over Zoom and visiting each other’s labs,” Yolcu said. Being in the same office and running into people in the hallway is the kind of mundane interaction that can lead to relationships and research partnerships, she said.
As an example, Yolcu recently submitted an application for a grant from the Department of Defense to research aplastic anemia, a rare condition where the patient’s bone marrow doesn’t produce enough red blood cells.
She was familiar with the disease, but she was less familiar with what is typically done for patients in a clinical setting. She was able to easily ask Gerhard Hildebrandt, director of the cancer center and a doctor with experience treating blood and lymph system cancers, to work with her on the grant.
She said he gave her insight about the target population of the disease, information that is crucial in designing research studies and finding funding to conduct them.
Some of the researchers at NextGen split their time between research and clinical practice.
Kevin Staveley-O’Carroll is a member of the cancer research team and a surgical oncologist at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. The move from “bench to bedside” is a part of his everyday routine, and he said it is gratifying when research impacts patients in tangible ways.
At one of his previous positions at Johns Hopkins University, he participated in research that led to the development of the HPV vaccine, which amounts to a vaccine against cervical cancer.
Staveley-O’Carroll grew up in northeast Arkansas on a large property that his parents settled after immigrating from Ireland. He moved to Missouri from Johns Hopkins University in 2015, and it was like coming home.
However, at that point, the medical research infrastructure at MU was not as strong as it is now. He was a part of NextGen from the beginning — he even helped design the building — and he hopes that the melting pot of researchers and resources that are increasingly available will lead to more discoveries that can be used to quickly benefit patients.
“When I walk out of my office in NextGen, I’m going to bump into tumor immunologists, I’m going to bump into experts in metabolic disease and so we’re going to talk about collaborations and that sort of thing,” Staveley-O’Carroll said. “When you put teams together that are interested in the same science, it’s very helpful.”
It isn’t just the communication among researchers that is a priority at NextGen said they want to find ways to share their research more effectively with the public.
“[We’re trying to] convey messages using lay terms to explain what we do so the general public can understand,” Shirwan said.
Again, the goal is to increase connection among scientists, doctors, and patients. Far from being just a shiny new building, the NextGen Precision Health center aims to bring research more quickly and efficiently to those who need it most.