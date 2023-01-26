RNA viruses have always been a threat to our daily lives. We’ve been assailed, fatigued and, at times, devastated by their cockroach-like persistence.
MU researchers under the direction of Bumsuk Hahm are bringing us closer to squashing them underfoot.
Hahm is a member of the Virology B study section at the National Institutes of Health and a professor at the MU School of Medicine.
The current research his virology team is conducting has been awarded more than $4.2 million in grants from the NIH as of last year. The team is hard at work honing its edge in the fight against RNA viruses.
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is under the microscope as an ideal candidate for rooting out best strategies against these viruses.
But why bother with a virus that is treated with a yearly shot and is fatal at a less than 1% rate?
The annual flu is an RNA virus. So, too, is pandemic swine flu, which ravaged California in 2009, and HIV, which leads to AIDS.
Although more than 100 years ago Spanish flu caused at least 50 million deaths, COVID-19 is the latest RNA virus causing a pandemic and the effects are less abstract.
“We don’t really have good therapeutics to treat those infections,” Hahm said. “We need to be better prepared.”
RNA viruses all use toolkits that our bodies are ill-equipped to handle. They replicate much too fast, mutate at an alarming rate and attack our bodies in ways our DNA-based systems are inefficient at recognizing and preventing. The most devastating variants bring with them many difficulties for prevention.
Ying He, a PhD candidate working in the MU Viral Immunology and Pathogenesis Lab, posed a question that strikes at the heart of the problem posed by RNA viruses: “As we know, the last two years, we were struggling with COVID-19 infection, and I think most of us received several vaccines. Right?
"But each time we found this vaccine is different than what we received before. For example, if you get the flu vaccine, you get one dose, and it will last a year. However, when we got the COVID vaccine we found that it cannot last so long, our neutralizing antibody dropped fast. So, what happened? Why?”
Like clockwork, virologists are always playing catch-up when a potent variation presents itself. Unfortunately, they are not clairvoyant.
Even without a pandemic-worthy strain, influenza’s persistence means that “about a half a million people are dying every year,” Hahm said. “So, you may feel OK, but many people are actually struggling from these infections.”
Imagine, however, that we could pluck at the weapons of RNA-viruses, the mechanisms which make them so uniquely bothersome, deadly and innovative?
What if we understood not only how they progress in our bodies, but how they persist (think: long-COVID) and how they manipulate our immune systems to attack in the first place?
What if from here on out RNA-viruses could only move in ways that we saw coming?
Hahm’s team has already struck at just how we may do so. These researchers have made new observations on how some of our own enzymes can demonstrate pro-viral or antiviral activities.
These mechanisms are “very important during infection,” and the team found that “viruses can regulate those enzymes so that the virus can evade host defenses and propagate better,” Hahm said.
For example, inborn, friendly molecules such as T-cells and interferons are well established as some of our most powerful immunological defenses. However, many RNA viruses possess strategies to evade or degrade these inhibitors.
Until recently, it was not yet known that an enzyme class called sphingolipids possess pro- and anti-viral functions that regulate host immunity. These enzymes are building blocks of those powerful defenses.
With this novel discovery, Hahm’s team has found one of the most fundamental molecules involved in viral activity. They are discovering how RNA viruses tinker with sphingolipids to induce their desired effects, and how to make that impossible.
In 2018, Hahm and his research team published a paper demonstrating how manipulation of these enzymes proved effective in protecting mice from infection; and “right after the pandemic [began] the company that developed [anti-viral remedies] was helped by our research in pre-clinical trials,” Hahm said.
In his estimation, it may have helped to save lives in the early days of the pandemic, and with four yearsa recent NIH grant, the immunology team at MU aims to continue doing so.