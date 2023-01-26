Insomnia and anxiety are familiar words to many. Sufferers commonly turn to pills or behavioral therapy to cure lack of sleep and stress.
A recent technological innovation specializing in mood alleviation has been developed to resolve those concerns.
Healium, a therapeutic technology program based in Columbia, is designed to combat stress and encourage sleep through a wellness-focused treatment that uses virtual reality simulated through headsets.
The headsets project immersive nature landscapes, each projection lasting four to seven minutes. The headsets can be used in combination with a Brainlink Lite EEG headband or an Apple watch. The headband allows users to see their own brain waves in near-real time.
“It's just media, immersive media,” Sarah Hill, CEO of Healium, said. “And just as you would watch a horror movie, and it absolutely raises your heart rate and amps up your nervous system, that same media can also downshift it.”
The headsets use neurofeedback, also known as biofeedback. Neurofeedback is real-time data gathered from brainwaves, which are electrical voltages in the brain.
Ultimately, the goal of these devices is to train wearers to notice anxious thoughts and manage them better — and sleep easier.
“Healium isn’t a replacement for psychotropic medication or professional counseling,” Hill said. Instead, the treatment encourages mindfulness and the retraining of thought patterns.
Hill said paying attention to neurofeedback and biofeedback can increase self-awareness. Wearers can practice mindful breathing to shift brain patterns or heart rate in a certain direction.
Before becoming the CEO of the business, Hill worked as a journalist. It was a sleepless, stressful night in Sri Lanka that encouraged her to develop a treatment method for those like her.
“I was looking for a drugless, non-harmful coping mechanism that would allow me to learn to self-regulate,” she said. “So I found neurofeedback, which has been around for decades, and this is just a flavor of neurofeedback or biofeedback inside an immersive video environment.”
Manjamalai Sivaraman specializes in neurology and sleep medicine at the Neurology and Sleep Disorders Clinic in Columbia. The physician said those with chronic insomnia have trouble falling or staying asleep, despite having the appropriate time and location to do so.
“Chronic insomnia means that somebody is having insomnia issues at least three nights a week for at least three months or longer,” Sivaraman said. This continued lack of sleep can interfere with daytime activities, causing anxiety and inability to concentrate, he said.
Cognitive behavioral therapy incorporates techniques used to treat insomnia, such as yoga and meditation. Visual imagery is another technique for counteracting chronic insomnia, Sivaraman said. Patients begin with closed eyes and picture an ideal setting to calm anxiety and promote sleep.
Hill said medical facilities are currently using virtual reality immersive environments to treat severe emotional damage.
“Hospitals all over are using it with nurses for burnout and compassion fatigue. Enterprises are using it with their employees to provide them drug-free, non-harmful coping mechanisms,” Hill said.
“This is the stress Olympics, and not everyone is trained for it. So you know, these are just some drug-free tools to have in your skill set.”
To be effective, drug-free tools require dedication and effort.
“Taking a pill is probably the easiest thing a patient can do,” Sivaraman said. “Only a motivated person can be successful in cognitive behavioral therapy.”
Jared Torbet, a licensed professional counselor and owner of the Anxiety & Depression Clinic of Columbia, agrees. Torbet works with teens and adults struggling with insomnia, anxiety, depression and ADHD.
“Anytime we’re trying to teach the brain to automate something, or to teach ourselves a better behavior, or whatever, we need to be very consistent,” Torbet said. “The brain is always watching and listening. And it wants to help us and write these programs to automate things that we do over and over again, and make our lives simple.”
Torbet had the chance to demo with a VR headset as Healium tracked his neurofeedback.
“They built these 3D virtual journeys,” Torbet said. “So for example, if you’re on this journey through this really cool landscape, and you start to get anxious, then [the headset] will sense that and tell you to breathe so that you can calm your mind.”
In his practice, Torbet uses an exercise to combat nighttime rumination that he calls the “thought stopping.” If patients are not asleep within five minutes, he instructs them to get out of bed, leave the room if possible, and engage in an activity to take their mind off worrying.
He said clients will slowly get better each day, and they should ultimately see positive results within a week of practicing the exercise.
VR headsets also aim to take a patient’s mind off nighttime worries, he said: “I would say that it has a similar goal in mind, in that you’re training the brain to do something different.”
Hill, Torbet, and Sivaraman agree that regularly setting time aside to retrain the brain is vital for seeing results. However, unlike medication, Hill said patients do not have a recommended time requirement to use Healium.
“You might think of it like a warm bath or a walk in a park,” Hill said. “The impact isn't permanent. Like any other type of exercise, it requires work and going back in to do the exercises.”
Healium is currently involved in several international trials with various research focuses, such as reducing anxiety drug use to testing post traumatic stress disorder and mood improvement coping methods.
Beyond Healium, pharmaceutical companies are aiming to provide people with drugless VR tools, Hill said.
As more anxiety and insomnia-related coping and treatment methods appear on the horizon, those interested in using VR are striving to mimic pharmaceutical interventions.