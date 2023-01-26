Brian Rauch and his team are working on big science questions: Where does the matter that makes the world come from, and how did that happen?
Rauch’s journey will lead to outer space.
In March, he and his team made their first steps toward a cooperative agreement with NASA with their TIGERISS project.
“Much to everyone’s surprise,” he said, it was accepted.
The team uses a sophisticated instrument known by its acronym, TIGER — Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder — to detect elemental particles known as “cosmic rays.”
With the cosmic ray measurements, the team is working its way up the periodic table, going beyond iron and reaching heavier elements that are formed by neutron capture.
By observing the abundance of elements, Rauch and his team can answer questions such as where the heavy elements are made and how much is being made at which source.
The successful proposal to NASA’s Pioneer Program has a total cost cap of $20 million. An International Space Station trip will be made in four years.
The team, though, began its work almost 30 years ago.
To work toward answering these questions the TIGER team went through several balloon instruments and overcame a number of hardships.
Rauch, who completed his doctorate in physics at Washington University in St. Louis in 2008, was a physics sophomore when he started working on the first version of TIGER.
As an undergraduate, he vaguely understood the why of the project and was mostly working on the technical aspect of the instrument. Only later, when he returned as a graduate student in 2000 did he see the big picture and had a chance to do the analysis and engage with the science behind the instrument in his dissertation.
After a 40-minute flight in Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Canada, and a one-day flight from Fort Sumner, New Mexico, TIGER had two Antarctic flights in 2001 and 2003.
The location was chosen because of the peculiarities of the continent. In December and January, Antarctica has no sunsets. Standard zero-pressure balloons lose altitude dramatically when the helium cools after sunset.
So the end of the year in Antarctica is the perfect time and place to get the longest balloon flight.
The TIGER experiments led to SuperTIGER, a device four times as large in size. Its first flight in 2012 had the outrageous success of flying for 55 days.
“That’s a record for a zero-pressure open balloon that may never be broken in Antarctica,” Rauch said. This was a memorable flight for the whole team, but it was a special one for Richard Bose, the senior research engineer, and his first trip to Antarctica.
Bose completed his undergraduate degree at Washington University and began working on the TIGER project then.
“After graduating, I didn’t go away, and they finally created a staff position for me,” Bose said.
He became an engineer in the field and has taken part in four Antarctica balloon campaigns.
There are drawbacks to working in Antarctica. After a successful SuperTIGER launch in 2012, the team returned for SuperTIGER-2 in 2017. That year they made 16 launch attempts, but the weather would not cooperate.
The team spent Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day on the isolated continent with limited internet access and the constant stress and urgency of launching.
They did three launch attempts in two days and Bose said, “It just kind of broke me.”
The team had to pack the instrument up and return the following year.
After a six-minute flight in 2018 — the payload came down in a crevasse field due to a leaky balloon — the team recovered, refurbished SuperTIGER and returned to Antarctica a year later for their third try.
This was a successful 32-day flight, but this time the balloon came down in a more remote part of the continent and was not easily accessible. The team intended to return the next season, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way. The balloon is still there.
The last SuperTIGER launch was also the first Antarctic visit for Wolfgang Zober, a PhD candidate working on the assembly and recovery of the balloon payload.
Zober, a generational scientist, has always been excited about science. He grew up “tearing things apart and putting them back together to see how they work.”
After a gap year, he decided to pursue his doctoral degree at Washington University, mostly because “grad students were happy, something that doesn’t feel legal.”
Zober will be the lead scientist for TIGERISS, making decisions about what to analyze and what to publish.
The placement on the International Space Station is the logical continuation of TIGER that Rauch worked on as a graduate student.
“Each instrument sets the stage for the subsequent one,” he said. “There’s only so far we can measure with the balloon-borne instrument.”
TIGER and SuperTIGER flew at around 130,000 feet in the stratosphere, and while that leaves only half a percent of the atmosphere, a lot can happen.
The reason the research has progressed so far is the first 55-day flight, which the team could never plan to duplicate. With all the ups and downs in the research, Rauch and his team needed a more reliable instrument in space.
In its first year, the recording instrument will gather more data than all TIGER and SuperTIGER flights combined have gathered in the last 30 years.
The excitement is accompanied with a lot of stress, however.
“It is a brand new environment,” Zober said. “High up in the atmosphere is pretty close to being in space, but it’s not being in space. And there are enough things that have changed that make this completely new.”
The project is a result of decades of work and experiments, and a collaboration with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Howard University, Pennsylvania State University, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Northern Kentucky University.
“There’s a lot of unknowns, and TIGERISS would have a larger range which would let us go farther,” Zober said.
“We’ve gone as far up the periodic table as we can go with a balloon instrument,” Rauch added. “Our hope is to be on the ISS through the end of its life.”