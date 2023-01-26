Fitness trackers have come a long way since the early days of the modest pedometer.
Today, elite athletes are wearing sensors, watches, rings and patches that convey in-the-moment data and information about an athlete’s performance during training sessions and competitions.
Enter the Gatorade Gx Patch. It’s micro-size wearable sports technology that athletes are using during training to gauge sweat rate and hydration needs and maintain peak performance.
Sweating is the primary way we lose body fluid. However, the rate an athlete loses it is different in evert sport, which means hydration is just as individual as a fingerprint.
SEC schools are receiving Gatorade branded technologies, such as the patch, to use in their athletic departments.
Observing sweat and sodium loss through testing is crucial for exercise-intensive sports.
“Body fluid and electrolyte deficits through sweat loss during physical activity and heat stress increase cardiovascular strain and can lead to impairment of physical and cognitive performance by 2%”, said Jordan Domenick, MU assistant athletic director of nutrition for Olympic sports.
It’s not just water that is lost but sodium and electrolytes.
“With any type of hydration strategy during training, our role as nutritionists is to help the athlete try to replace exactly what’s lost,” Domenick said.
The Gatorade Gx Patch is simple to use and evaluate the results. Put the patch on the skin, wear it while practicing for 20 to 60 minutes, scan the patch with a phone camera and receive feedback from the Gatorade app.
The patch effectively isolates the sweat from the skin to collect data on biomarkers like sodium, electrolytes and water.
The patch absorbs the athlete’s sample and routes the sweat into the zig-zag channels to produce visible and quantitative data.
The key feature of the patch is the colorimetric sensing. To the naked eye, athletes wearing the device will begin to see the color orange fill those channels. They don’t need to fill completely; the artificial intelligence in the scanner will make calculations and spit out a personalized recovery plan.
Before the patch,“when sweat rate testing was done, we would have to place gauze on a number of different sites on the body,” Domenick said. “We would tape it onto an athlete’s thigh, forearm and then maybe one on the back.”
After training, Domenick said trainers would squeeze the sweat onto another device to get the electrolyte concentration. The process was tedious and had more failure.
For an athlete, knowing health data with a click of a button is essential to determine strategies in training, recovery and performance. Student-athletes at the elite collegiate level are getting exposure to some of these sports science technologies that professional athletes are already using.
Coaches are diligently tracking, recording and collecting all types of data based on training and performance. This collaborative system between athlete and trainer is essential to understanding performance and monitoring health.
“It’s crucial for a golfer like myself to be able to maintain high energy, hydration and cognitive levels during a round of 18 holes,” said Olivia Sowers of the MU women’s golf team.
“The Gatorade Gx Patch is one sports technology we use that allows me, the athlete, to take control of my own success.”
While not a high-intensity sport like soccer, basketball or football, golf still requires the athlete to perform in extreme conditions like heat and humidity, rain and wind, and freezing temperature. Hydration is critical for performing physically and mentally for five hours on the course.
Using the patch, Sowers recognized that she was losing a greater amount of sodium and electrolytes than she thought. She now has an adaptable recovery plan that fits her individual needs to perform better.
The wearable sports technology market is currently estimated to be worth over $115.8 billion and projected to be $380.5 billion by 2028, according to GlobeNewswire.
Other similar products include the Whoop, Apple Watch, Oura Ring, Fitbit and Stat Sports Vests. Each of these products has technology built into it that tracks an athlete’s performance, stress and recovery data.
The Whoop 4.0 is the most comparable wearable sports science technology to the Gatorade patch. This device is a wrist monitor that records workouts, sleep and recovery based on exertion and stress on the heart and blood oxygen levels.
In order to capture some of the extra trackers in this device, it must also evaluate similar biomarkers to the Gatorade Gx Patch.
For the data guru athlete who appreciates every little statistic, and individuals who build/control their training and recovery, the Whoop 4.0 is the product for them.
The company advertises its product as the “24/7 wearable fitness and health coach.” This is a major difference from the one-time use of Gatorade Gx Patch.
Whoop 4.0 users will not gain access to its insights and recovery plans unless they have a $30 monthly subscription or an annual $300 subscription.
Gatorade Gx Patch users purchase a two-pack for $15 and receive all their data and personalized recovery plans for free through the mobile application.
Elite or professional athletes who exert a lot of energy and produce a lot of stress on the body are the primary users of the Gatorade Gx Patch.