Imagine that you need a $40,000 laser in your lab to be among those who contribute to the research of early cancer detection.
But you don’t have the money, so you improvise and buy a $1,000 laser used to remove tattoos and fix eyebrows, and you discover that it works the same way.
This choice is one of many Luis Polo-Parada, an associate professor at MU, had to make to keep walking toward the path of cancer research.
Polo and Gerardo Gutierrez, a professor at the University of Guanajuato, Mexico, met in 2007. Since then, they have collaborated to work out this question: “Is it possible to detect cancer in the bloodstream among a million other types of cells?”
They don’t have an answer yet, but they’re searching.
MU’s Dalton Research Center and the Science and Engineering Division of the University of Guanajuato have a long history of research partnership. Among the hurdles in their collaboration are the limited funding and geographical distance that did not allow them to conduct research with the same high-tech equipment.
“If we need a photo detector, it has to pass through Customs, and that delays us a month,” Gutierrez said.
In the Mexico laboratory, it is very expensive to keep mice and difficult to obtain biological samples to frequently use in experiments. At the lab in the United States, they had budget restraints, but the multidisciplinary nature of research at MU was beneficial.
To get things done, they would ask other departments for leftovers, blood and rat tissue that was destined to be wasted.
“They use rats frequently. They use only the brains,” Polo said, and hearts.
Then they needed a student willing to get on board with the research. For that they waited several years while working remotely on other aspects of the study.
On June 1, Alvarez, a doctoral student in physics at the University of Guanajuato, fired up his motorcycle and embarked on a four-day trip from León to Columbia.
Besides a Mexico soccer team T-shirt, he packed rectangular sheets of transparent glass containing printed channels the size of a micron, i.e. 1,000 times smaller than a millimeter, where liquids could circulate.
He developed this microfluidic system, which he defines as a kind of hair-sized tube that allows him to manipulate fluids to obtain micrometer-scale droplets.
To manufacture the microfluidic system in Mexico, Jonathan worked under the supervision of Rigoberto Castro, a research associate professor at the University of Guanajuato.
“We did not have the money to buy the technology to do it, so Jonathan had to create the technology,” Castro said.
What would have cost $50,000 only cost them approximately $1,000 when they started in 2016. The benefit of fabricating their own technology was that they did not need to hire a technician in case the machines were damaged because they could fix them by themselves. The hard work invested in this project changed the way they worked in their lab.
Then the microfluidic systems broke into pieces on his second day in the Columbia lab.
“We have two options. Cry or have a solution. We cried for two minutes, and then we found a solution,” said Luis Polo, his new supervisor.
A resin 3D printer that Polo bought on sale for his son during a holiday helped them reproduce what Alvarez did in Mexico. This was the first of the many challenges they faced in the six-month academic stay.
The combination of two techniques, photoacoustic and microfluidic systems, has allowed researchers to experiment with many applications in the medical field. These techniques were also the means Alvarez will use daily to analyze the movement of dead cancer cells in droplets.
The first pumps they used to control the flow of the microfluidic system were mechanical, which did not generate a constant flow pressure affecting the microdroplet generation system. They had to improvise.
So, they built cheap gravitational pumps using anything they found useful in their lab. To create a bigger flow, they needed weight to build a kind of plunger. “We look around for a screw, whatever we find in the lab that has some weight,” Polo said. And they resolved it.
Having the microfluidic system set up, it was time for photoacoustic to do its part. In this process a liquid is hit with a pulse laser light to produce sound, Gutierrez said.
The experiments consisted of pumping blood into microchannels. Then, they recorded acoustic signals coming from the liquid after being exposed to a laser pulse.
“The photoacoustic wave is like the digital footprint of the objects that produce it,” Alvarez said. He could determine how a cancer cell wave would look since it has unique qualities.
The image reproduced in the computer looked like an electrocardiogram. But achieving it was not as easy as placing electrodes on the chest.
Alvarez recorded the signal from cancer cells in rats’ blood and from the same blood without the cells. By comparison he knew whether there was cancer present or not in the blood.
However, the accomplishment, instead of serving as an ending, led him to look at the sound wave from a new perspective. The new question was, “How many cancer cells are in the fluid?” he said.
Alvarez wanted to get more than the usual time and amplitude data. In the end he realized he could place the peak of the signals together vertically like a grid.
“When he did that, there is an image inside, too, that signals,” Polo said. “We realized that, oh my God, there is something really interesting here.”
The image looked like a droplet. “In that sense I can make a detailed image of a microfluidic channel with light,” Alvarez said when describing the unexpected.
What he discovered was that the signal reveals the source that produces it, Castro said. The findings will ultimately be published in an academic journal, but the research is not complete.
Alvarez has already packed everything he learned at MU to take it back to Mexico in the same motorcycle. He plans to reproduce the work he did here, and even if resources are tight, he will continue playing in his lab.
Throughout, he will keep in mind what Polo always says: “Do the best with whatever you have around.”