Inside Booche's: A Columbia staple dedicated to tradition

If you’re looking for a place that captures the real feel of Columbia, you shouldn’t go further than Booche’s..
The place is a magnet for everyone who lives in the city or just passes by, and it’s hard to find someone who has never been there. The iconic restaurant has served juicy burgers to many generations of MU students since being founded in 1884. And the restaurant has preserved its tradition ever since.
For 17 years, Booche’s has been run by Richard “Rick” Robertson — though his personal story with it started much earlier. Robertson fell in love with the place when he was a student at MU.
“I came here to play pool, eat and drink,” he said. “It was always one of my favorite places. It has got history”.
After a while, he shifted from being a customer to serving behind the counter. Over the years, he would work as a waiter, bartender, cook and Booche’s manager before finally buying it in 2004.
The thing that makes Booche’s special and dear to customers’ hearts is its commitment to preserving tradition. The menu hasn’t changed since late 1970, and the pool tables are from 1917 and still in perfect condition.
“That is called maintenance,” Robertson said.
Along with his staff, Robertson takes care of the customers and newcomers, keeping the tradition alive.
Listen to Robertson dive into the past, present and future of Booche’s.
This microdocumentary was produced in the Photojournalism & Documentary I course taught by the Reynold’s Journalism Institute’s Director of Photography Lynden Steele.