Iseah Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter Monday after amended information in the case led to a plea agreement.
Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson said it doesn't appear that Jackson, 19, was the one who shot a woman and a child in a July 2020 fireworks-related shooting.
Tara Knedler, then 38 and a mother of five, and an 11-year-old girl, Ri'ajuahna, were killed in the shooting. According to Columbia police, they were not personally related. Three others were injured in the incident.
Jackson was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
The prosecutor said both groups involved had weapons and began shooting at each other after the fireworks feud began in the neighborhood of Volunteer Drive and Grace Lane.
"[Jackson] fired the first shot that led to the back and forth gunfire," Johnson said.
Although Jackson did not directly cause the deaths of either victim, a state felony murder rule allows a person who commits a felony to be charged with a proximate homicide.
Jackson was 16 at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult. A jury trial had been scheduled for Dec. 13.
His attorney said that he decided to take the plea deal in order for Jackson to more quickly serve any prison time.
The recommended sentence is seven years, although Boone County Circuit Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs could recommend a different sentence. In that case, Jackson would have the option of revoking his guilty plea.
Jackson's attorney said he believes this is the best possible way to resolve the case, but the prosecutor stated that there is "no positive resolution to this," considering Jackson's youth.
Sentencing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 12. Jackson is currently being held at the Boone County Jail.