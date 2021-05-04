Jeffrey L. Medlin, 53 of Boonville, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at University Hospital in Columbia MO.
Jeff was born in Daytona Beach, Florida July 6, 1967 to Helen (Thowe) Whitsitt and the late Virgil L. Medlin.
Jeff was a graduate of Concordia High School class of 1985. Jeff held many jobs while living in New York, Wisconsin and throughout Missouri. Jeff was a loyal Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was also a huge rock and roll enthusiast. Jeff was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Fayette, MO. He was of the Lutheran Faith.
Jeff is survived by his Mother and Stepfather, Helen and James Whitsitt Sr. of New Franklin, MO. along with his Stepmother Mary Medlin of Peculiar MO. In addition to his Parents, he is survived by his Sister, Michele Billey (Mike) of Northumberland PA. and Step Siblings Laura Morey (Joe) of Edwards, MO. Liz Ambrose (Kevin) of Warrensburg MO, James Whitsitt, Jr (Heather) of Kingsville MO, Catie McLaughlin (Russ) of Sedalia MO, Gyelene Estes (Kevin) of Kansas City, Kansas, and Rita Miller.
Jeff will be missed dearly by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.