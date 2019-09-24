KeJuane Marshae Johnson, 23, of Columbia, passed away Sept. 18, 2019.
He was born in Kennett, Missouri, on May 11, 1996, to LeJuane Johnson and Mary Armstrong.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203.
He attended Rock Bridge High School and was currently attending MACC. KeJuane was a general laborer. He loved music and was an aspiring rap artist.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Armstrong, of Columbia; father, LeJuane Johnson, of Caruthersville, Missouri; step-father, DeAngelo Joe, of Columbia; grandmother Betty Jean Gatlin of Kennett, Missouri; brothers, LeJuane Johnson Jr. and Jawon Johnson; sister, Alyah Johnson; four best friends, D’Angelo Harrison, Pedro Ciarlini, Thiago Ciarlini and Lamar Mayfield; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Willie Armstrong, Lenora Armstrong and Betsy Pettigrew.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.